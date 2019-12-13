20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares rose 34.3% to $134.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval of VYONDYS 53™ (golodirsen) injection for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in patients amenable to skipping Exon 53.
- The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) shares rose 12.1% to $6.90 in pre-market trading.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) rose 10.2% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after declining 6.06% on Thursday.
- National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) shares rose 9% to $63.43 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) rose 8.9% to $9.89 in pre-market trading.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) rose 8.8% to $3.48 in pre-market trading.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 8% to $14.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 14.59% on Thursday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 6.5% to $14.46 in pre-market trading.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) rose 5.6% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.33% on Thursday.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 4.5% to $5.55.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) rose 3% to $315.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose 2.8% to $36.74 in pre-market trading after the company announced a new integration with Microsoft Azure DevOps.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) fell 16.6% to $5.59 in pre-market trading. Aquestive Therapeutics priced 7 million share public offering of common stock at $5 per share.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc.. (NASDAQ: GTIM) fell 9.1% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 6.1% to $4.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) shares fell 5.8% to $27.01 in pre-market trading after the company priced 6.75 million share secondary offering at $26 per share.
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) fell 3.3% to $10.04 in pre-market trading.
- EHANG HOLDINGS LTD (NASDAQ: EH) fell 3% to $12.12 in pre-market trading.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) fell 2.5% to $14.80 in pre-market trading.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) fell 2% to $55.37 in pre-market trading. Oracle reported upbeat Q2 earnings, while sales missed expectations.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.