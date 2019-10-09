28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares jumped 19.4% to $7.09.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares rose 15.7% to $4.27.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares climbed 14.1% to $1.46 after the company reported a $2 million buyback.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) gained 12.6% to $0.4301 in sympathy with the overall market on renewed optimism in the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) rose 11.2% to $6.68 after Craig-Hallum upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $10 price target.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) gained 10.8% to $3.22.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares climbed 8.9% to $43.79.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 8.4% to $12.40.
- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) shares rose 7.6% to $82.69.
- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) rose 7% to $21.88 after Sidoti & Co upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $26 per share.
- Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) shares gained 6.7% to $15.47.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 6.3% to $114.83. Macquarie upgraded Roku from Neutral to Outperform.
- Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE: MBT) rose 5.4% to $8.31.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 5.3% to $1.80 despite no company-specific news. This could potentially be a rebound after the stock dropped approximately 52% over the past month.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares rose 4.6% to $14.47. FireEye said it expects Q3 sales at or above the high end of prior guidance range of $217 million to $221 million. The company projects billings within prior guidance range of $245 million to $255 million.
Losers
- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) shares dipped 19.9% to $39.19 after the company announced the early cancellation of insurance policies issued to its largest customer scheduled for Q3. The stock was also downgraded from a couple firms and lowered their price target.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) dropped 10.6% to $5.24 after TimkenSteel named Terry Dunlap as interim chief executive.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares fell 8.7% to $10.07. The company late Tuesday announced organizational changes to implement an 'enhanced operating model' in order to achieve cost savings.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) shares declined 8.4% to $19.28. Viela Bio said it has entered a collaboration agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma for the development and commercialization of its inebilizumab, a humanized anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody, in nine Asian regions for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder as well as other potential future indications.
- iRobot Corporation. (NASDAQ: IRBT) fell 8.3% to $52.66 after Raymond James downgraded the company's stock from Market Perform to Underperform.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) dropped 8.1% to $4.76 after Citigroup maintained a Sell rating on the company's stock and lowered the price target from $5 to $4.80. RPC is expected to release its Q3 financial results on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 before the market opens.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) dipped 8% to $11.76.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) tumbled 7.7% to $6.18.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) shares declined 7.1% to $1.97.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) shares fell 6.5% to $4.4350.
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) dropped 5.9% to $17.85 despite reporting strong Q3 earnings results.
- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) fell 5.9% to $8.93 after RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and announced a price target of $10 per share.
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) dropped 5.6% to $133.92 after Spruce Point Capital released a strong sell research opinion on the stock.
