40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) climbed 48.9% to $6.30 after the company announced that its Phase 2B trial for the clinical trial of Seltorexant achieved its primary and key secondary objectives.
- PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) shares gained 42.5% to $34.73 after Insight announced plans to acquire PCM for $35 per share.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) rose 34.2% to $1.3690 after the company announced new international parties have engaged in the company's solar portfolio sale. The company also announced additional contracts relating to solar farms and data centers.
- Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) climbed 26.5% to $36.87 after the company announced positive results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of KB103 and received regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation from FDA.
- NRC Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: NRCG) shares rose 24.6% to $11.00 after US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL) announced plans to acquire NRC Group for $12 per share in US Ecology stock.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) rose 18.2% to $4.15. Technical Communications completed restatement of prior financial statements and filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2018.
- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: DFRG) shares climbed 16.8% to $7.86 after the company announced it will be acquired by L Catterton for $8 per share.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) rose 15% to $11.49 after the company announced it will be acquired by Eldorado Resorts for $8.50 per share in cash plus 0.0899 share of Eldorado common stock.
- Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTEC) gained 9.3% to $27.36 after the company announced a merger with Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO).
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) gained 9.3% to $2.83.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares rose 8.2% to $6.01. Tailored Brands declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) shares surged 8.1% to $15.68.
- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) shares rose 8% to $7.50.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares jumped 7.8% to $8.81 on continued momentum after the company raised its FY19 guidance.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) gained 7.7% to $3.23.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) jumped 7.7% to $8.65.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) rose 7.1% to $5.00 after the company’s heart failure cell therapy received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for prevention of gastrointestinal bleeding in patients with left ventricular assist devices.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 6.2% to $2.92 after surging 5.77% on Friday.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) climbed 6.1% to $11.57 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $30 per share.
- Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRH) gained 4.8% to $5.78 after RBC Capital initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $10 price target.
- Morphosys Ag (NASDAQ: MOR) gained 4.6% to $26.20 after the company presented primary analysis data for its L-MIND study for Tafasitamab.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) climbed 3.5% to $1.3856 after the FDA granted marketing approval to AMAG Pharmaceuticals' Vyleesi, triggering a $60 million milestone payment to Palatin under its North American license agreement with AMAG .
Losers
- The Peck Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) shares tumbled 23% to $8.54 after falling 34.9% on Friday.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) dropped 21.9% to $8.85 after dropping 23.5% on Friday. Pier 1 Imports announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split Wednesday to regain compliance with New York Stock Exchangelisting standards. The company’s board of directors formally authorized a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of Pier 1’s common stock effective Thursday.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares declined 17.4% to $3.45.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) dropped 15.1% to $11.71 after the company announced a proposed follow-on public offering of 7.5 million American depositary shares.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) dipped 10.6% to $6.13.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares fell 10.6% to $3.54.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) dropped 10.3% to $13.21.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares declined 9.8% to $3.0750 after announcing clinical data update on lead product candidate AFM13 in CD30+ lymphoma at the ICML 2019.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) shares dropped 9.7% to $3.89.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares tumbled 9.5% to $20.68.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 9.3% to $139.88 after dropping 6.68% on Friday.
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) dropped 8.9% to $74.88.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) dipped 8.9% to $9.40.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares fell 8.7% to $4.2559.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) fell 8.4% to $46.92 after the company announced it will acquire Caesars Entertainment for $8.50 per share and 0.0899 share of common stock. The company also announced to sell the land of 3 casino properties to VICI Properties for $3.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) fell 8.3% to $24.81 after falling 25.99% on Friday.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) fell 6.9% to $45.95 after the company announced its CheckMate -459 study evaluating Opdivo did not reach its primary endpoint and announced plans to sell OTEZLA to help ease FTC concerns regarding its acquisition of Celgene.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) fell 4.6% to $94.33 after the company announced it continues to receive FTC concerns regarding the pending merger with Bristol-Myers Squibb.
