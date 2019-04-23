Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2019 8:26am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares rose 20.6 percent to $17.24 in pre-market trading after declining 12.22 percent on Monday.
  • Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) shares rose 15.8 percent to $102.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a surprise profit for the first quarter.
  • MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) rose 13.3 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after reporting several changes to its Board of Directors. The company reached a settlement agreement with FrontFour Capital Group LLC.
  • Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 9.5 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 11.42 percent on Monday.
  • GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) rose 8.3 percent to $2.3501 in pre-market trading. GNC introduced new cannabidiol infused products.
  • Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) rose 7.4 percent to $149.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) rose 7.2 percent to $36.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) shares rose 6.8 percent to $336.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales and raised FY19 guidance.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares rose 6.6 percent to $3.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.65 percent on Monday.
  • Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares rose 5.8 percent to $67.79 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong second-quarter and 2019 earnings and sales guidance.
  • Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 5.8 percent to $3.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) rose 5.7 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) rose 5 percent to $43.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 4 percent to $5.74 in pre-market trading.

 

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) fell 17.4 percent to $2.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 122.02 percent on Monday.
  • Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) fell 14.4 percent to $2.55 in pre-market trading after climbing 168.47 percent on Monday.
  • Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) fell 13.7 percent to $208.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
  • Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE: ELP) fell 8.6 percent to $8.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) fell 8.3 percent to $3.54 in pre-market trading after rising 9.04 percent on Monday.
  • Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) fell 5 percent to $5.97 in pre-market trading after gaining 11.35 percent on Monday.
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) fell 4.6 percent to $431.29 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q1 results.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 4.3 percent to $2.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) fell 4.1 percent to $38.78 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded Hormel Foods from Neutral to Sell.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) fell 3.6 percent to $87.20 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
  • China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) fell 3.2 percent to $44.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) fell 3 percent to $47.15 in pre-market trading.

Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AFL + ACHV)

32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For ADMA, Regulatory Setback For Apyx, Achieve Life Sciences Smoking Cessation Drug Trial
24 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
75 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Catasys Rises After Strong Q4 Results; Ra Medical Systems Shares Plummet
51 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Accepts Alder's Migraine Drug Application, Gritstone Offering, Lilly's Chinese Sale