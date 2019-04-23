26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares rose 20.6 percent to $17.24 in pre-market trading after declining 12.22 percent on Monday.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) shares rose 15.8 percent to $102.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a surprise profit for the first quarter.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) rose 13.3 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after reporting several changes to its Board of Directors. The company reached a settlement agreement with FrontFour Capital Group LLC.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 9.5 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 11.42 percent on Monday.
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) rose 8.3 percent to $2.3501 in pre-market trading. GNC introduced new cannabidiol infused products.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) rose 7.4 percent to $149.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) rose 7.2 percent to $36.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) shares rose 6.8 percent to $336.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales and raised FY19 guidance.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares rose 6.6 percent to $3.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.65 percent on Monday.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares rose 5.8 percent to $67.79 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong second-quarter and 2019 earnings and sales guidance.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 5.8 percent to $3.45 in pre-market trading.
- Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) rose 5.7 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) rose 5 percent to $43.00 in pre-market trading.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 4 percent to $5.74 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) fell 17.4 percent to $2.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 122.02 percent on Monday.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) fell 14.4 percent to $2.55 in pre-market trading after climbing 168.47 percent on Monday.
- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) fell 13.7 percent to $208.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE: ELP) fell 8.6 percent to $8.87 in pre-market trading.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) fell 8.3 percent to $3.54 in pre-market trading after rising 9.04 percent on Monday.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) fell 5 percent to $5.97 in pre-market trading after gaining 11.35 percent on Monday.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) fell 4.6 percent to $431.29 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q1 results.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 4.3 percent to $2.24 in pre-market trading.
- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) fell 4.1 percent to $38.78 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded Hormel Foods from Neutral to Sell.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) fell 3.6 percent to $87.20 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) fell 3.2 percent to $44.75 in pre-market trading.
- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) fell 3 percent to $47.15 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.