28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) rose 105.6 percent to $6.25 in pre-market trading after surging 96.13 percent on Thursday.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) rose 57.6 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.41 percent on Thursday.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) rose 21.1 percent to $8.48 in pre-market trading after climbing 55.90 percent on Thursday.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares rose 15 percent to $4.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 30.70 percent on Thursday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 13.1 percent to $2.42 in pre-market trading after reporting new European use patent for TNX-601.
- Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) rose 7.6 percent to $36.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) rose 4.7 percent to $227.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fiscal second quarter.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) rose 4.6 percent to $3.42 in pre-market trading.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares rose 3.6 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Horizon Pharma plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) rose 3.4 percent to $26.70 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley upgraded Horizon Pharma from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) rose 3 percent to $36.20 in pre-market trading following strong Q1 sales.
Losers
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 36.8 percent to $4.99 in pre-market trading.
- Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) fell 23.8 percent to $24.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q4 loss and issued weak earnings forecast.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) fell 18.6 percent to $55.60 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) shares fell 15.6 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) fell 14.2 percent to $33.37 in pre-market trading after climbing 223.29 percent on Thursday.
- Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) fell 7.5 percent to $75.10 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak earnings guidance.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 7.5 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after surging 50.33 percent on Thursday.
- Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) shares fell 7.5 percent to $43.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) fell 6.4 percent to $10.64 in pre-market trading following the release of the company's Q3 earnings.
- Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) fell 5.9 percent to $410.75 in pre-market trading. Credit Acceptance reported closing of $400 million senior notes offering.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 5.6 percent to $4.93 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.33 percent on Thursday.
- Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) fell 5.3 percent to $12.19 in pre-market trading following weak fourth-quarter earnings.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) fell 5.3 percent to $5.15 in pre-market trading after rising 67.38 percent on Thursday.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 4.8 percent to $64.00 in pre-market trading. BTIG Research downgraded Etsy from Buy to Neutral.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) fell 4.7 percent to $24.00 in pre-market trading after declining 7.69 percent on Thursday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 4.6 percent to $66.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.09 percent on Thursday.
- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) shares fell 3.3 percent to $58.00 in pre-market after declining 4.85 percent on Thursday.
