35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares rose 30.6 percent to $3.29 in pre-market trading. Gevo and HCS Group entered into a game-changing, long-term supply agreement for renewable isooctane worth up to $180 million.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) rose 19.3 percent to $58.94 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong full-year 2019 sales guidance.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) shares rose 14.6 percent to $15.49 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) rose 11.7 percent to $18.10 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) rose 11.6 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) rose 11.5 percent to $262.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) rose 10.8 percent to $66.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) rose 10.6 percent to $2.91 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) rose 10 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) shares rose 9.1 percent to $403.00 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) rose 8.9 percent to $166.50 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) rose 8.4 percent to $2.19 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) rose 8 percent to $138.00 in pre-market trading following a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong full-year 2019 sales guidance.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) shares rose 7.6 percent to $7.90 in pre-market trading. Maxar Technologies issued a press release highlighting its RADARSAT-2-powered Forest Alert Service.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) rose 6.2 percent to $6.38 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.60 percent on Tuesday.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) rose 5.6 percent to $4.37 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.43 percent on Tuesday.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 4.6 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading after falling 6.09 percent on Tuesday.
Losers
- One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ: OHGI) fell 34.5 percent to $0.081 in pre-market trading after the company reported voluntarily delisting from the NASDAQ.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) shares fell 34.4 percent to $19.40 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak full-year 2019 guidance.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) fell 18.8 percent to $7.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales and announced plans to close its 22 e.l.f. stores.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 13.7 percent to $7.04 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 results. Energous priced its 3.33 million share registered direct offering at $7.50 per share.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) fell 14.8 percent to $4.16 in pre-market trading after reporting outcome of FDA Advisory Committee meeting reviewing selinexor for the treatment of patients with triple class refractory multiple myeloma. Bank of America downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from Neutral to Underperform.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) fell 12.8 percent to $3.97 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q4 loss. The company disclosed that it has commenced a review to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 11.1 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) fell 10.4 percent to $27.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak FY19 profit forecast.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares fell 10 percent to $8.65 in pre-market after reporting Q4 results. B. Riley FBR downgraded Immersion from Buy to Neutral.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) fell 9.7 percent to $56.01 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak Q1 profit forecast.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 9.4 percent to $2.5 in pre-market trading.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) fell 9.3 percent to $127.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) fell 9.2 percent to $22.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak Q1 outlook.
- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) fell 9 percent to $52.60 in pre-market trading following Q4 results. Benefitfocus reported an offering of 5.7 million share common stock offering.
- PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) fell 6 percent to $16.68 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) fell 5.6 percent to $2.19 in pre-market trading after jumping 112.84 percent on Tuesday.
- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) fell 5.1 percent to $32.11 in pre-market trading after reporting an 8 million share common stock offering.
- Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIPT) fell 4.2 percent to $0.80 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of common shares.
