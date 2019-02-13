42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares surged 32.5 percent to $6.90 after reporting upbeat Q4 sales.
- Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares surged 26.5 percent to $0.3420 after the company announced Cigna will adopt national policy coverage of personal exoskeleton devices.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) rose 21.9 percent to $9.97 after reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. The company issued strong first-quarter sales guidance.
- Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) gained 18.4 percent to $51.85 after the company reported in-line Q4 loss, while sales exceeded views.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) climbed 17.3 percent to $14.79 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) gained 17.2 percent to $8.52 after the company agreed to acquire all assets of Khrysos Global, a provider of end-to-end processing solutions for hemp, for total consideration of $16 million.
- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) rose 14.8 percent to $29.46 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) gained 13.1 percent to $107.02 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued Q1 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) climbed 10.8 percent to $14.64 following Q4 results.
- Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) shares climbed 10.4 percent to $0.3984 after Johnson & Johnson announced the acquisition of a company called Auris Health. NOTE: Auris Medical and Auris Health are not related companies.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) rose 9.8 percent to $5.6117 as the company confirmed that it expanded MicroProst Phase III indication to enroll broad patient population for IOP lowering.
- j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) shares surged 8.9 percent to $81.86 following upbeat Q4 results.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) gained 8.4 percent to $91.38 after the company reported Q4 sales of $43.2 million, beating the $40.21 million estimate. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance of $201-$206 million, beating the $194.94 million estimate.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) rose 8 percent to $26.19 following Q4 results.
- Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) rose 7.7 percent to $26.55 after reporting upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) gained 7.7 percent to $139.10 after reporting strong quarterly earnings.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) surged 7 percent to $6.26.
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) climbed 7.1 percent to $2.4099.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) rose 6.8 percent to $12.27.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares rose 6.2 percent to $44.27. Activision reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued weak full-year 2019 guidance. The company also announced it will cut staff by 8 percent.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) shares rose 5.6 percent to $4.0550. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on OncoCyte with an Overweight rating and a $6 price target.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 5.5 percent to $2.8060 after gaining 6.83 percent on Tuesday.
- The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) rose 5.1 percent to $22.77 after the company reported upbeat Q4 earnings and raised its quarterly dividend by 12 percent.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares dipped 25.3 percent to $6.95. McDermott projects adverse change in Q4 results of $168 million for Cameron Liquefied Natural Gas project, citing 'unfavorable labor productivity, and increases in subcontract, commissioning and construction management costs.'
- Aquantia Corp. (NYSE: AQ) shares declined 23 percent to $7.64 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: BABY) dropped 15.3 percent to $25.32 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued Q1 and FY19 guidance well below consensus estimates.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE: UFAB) shares declined 14.7 percent to $5.10. Unique Fabricating declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 14.4 percent to $3.3901 after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) fell 14 percent to $82.97. Qualys reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY2019 sales guidance.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 11 percent to $1.87 after dropping 14.63 percent on Tuesday.
- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) fell 11 percent to $36.87 after reporting Q4 results.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares dropped 10.8 percent to $2.88 after reporting Q4 results.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) fell 9.4 percent to $2.41.
- Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. (NYSE: MPO) shares dipped 9.1 percent to $9.02 after announcing preliminary results of its tender offer.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) dropped 8.4 percent to $2.41.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares declined 8.4 percent to $7.32.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) dropped 7.6 percent to $55.82 following downbeat Q4 earnings.
- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) fell 7.5 percent to $28.91 after reporting downbeat Q4 earnings.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares declined 7.2 percent to $6.59 after climbing 20.34 percent on Tuesday.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) fell 7.1 percent to $17.76 after the company posted downbeat Q4 earning and issued weak FY19 outlook.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) dropped 5.6 percent to $15.40.
- Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) fell 4.8 percent to $9.64 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.