30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares rose 33.7 percent to $3.65 in pre-market trading after reporting results from study evaluating effect of food on bioavailability of new formulation of cytisine.
- Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) rose 13.7 percent to $10.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported Fast Track designation for PTG-300.
- Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) shares rose 13.3 percent to $11.14 in pre-market trading after receiving favorable Tax Court of Canada ruling.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) rose 10.4 percent to $3.19 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.43 percent on Wednesday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 10 percent to $3.31 in pre-market trading after climbing 29.61 percent on Wednesday.
- CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTI) rose 9 percent to $3.05 in pre-market trading after surging 47.37 percent on Wednesday.
- Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSVB) rose 8.2 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares rose 7.3 percent to $3.59 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.04 percent on Wednesday.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) rose 6.1 percent to $2.29 after declining 8.91 percent on Wednesday.
- Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) rose 5.9 percent to $71.06 in pre-market trading. Imperial Capital upgraded Alaska Air from In-Line to Outperform.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose 5.4 percent to $19.05 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.84 percent on Wednesday.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) rose 5.2 percent to $5.85 in pre-market trading after falling 2.11 percent on Wednesday.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares rose 4.9 percent to $21.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.88 percent on Wednesday.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares rose 4 percent to $94.98 in pre-market trading after reporting positive topline results from interim analysis of ENVISION Phase 3 study of givosiran in patients with acute hepatic porphyria.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) rose 3.9 percent to $6.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.17 percent on Wednesday
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) rose 3.6 percent to $47.50 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares fell 63.6 percent to $2.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported discontinuation of imetelstat collaboration with Janssen.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 15.5 percent to $15.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company sees FY18 EPS at the low end of its previously guided range. Second-quarter comps were down 0.6 percent.
- Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares fell 11 percent to $32.50 in pre-market trading. Comtech Telecomm reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) fell 11 percent to $11.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $75 million common stock offering.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 10.4 percent to $28.08 in pre-market trading. Loop Capital downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $45 to $20.
- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) shares fell 10 percent to $18.90 in pre-market after reporting public offering of common units.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) fell 9 percent to $4.87 in pre-market trading after climbing 15.05 percent on Wednesday.
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) fell 8.8 percent to $1.55 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering.
- Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) fell 7.1 percent to $33.50 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat results for its first quarter and issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
- FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) shares fell 6.5 percent to $74.20 in pre-market trading.
- Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE: PDS) shares fell 5 percent to $3.27 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.23 percent on Wednesday.
- Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P) shares fell 4.8 percent to $8.84 in pre-market trading. RBC Capital downgraded Pandora from Outperform to Sector Perform.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 3.5 percent to $15.61 in pre-market trading after declining 1.82 percent on Wednesday.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) shares fell 3 percent to $8.50 in pre-market trading.
