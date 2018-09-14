Market Overview

24 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2018 8:01am   Comments
Gainers

  • Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) rose 22.1 percent to $10.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
  • NIO LIMITED (NYSE: NIO) rose 20.7 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 69.70 percent on Thursday.
  • Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: RLGT) rose 19.1 percent to $5.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
  • CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) rose 17.6 percent to $1.94 in pre-market trading. The company announced $5 million in new Hermetic Packaging Business orders from Key Customers.
  • Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) rose 15.7 percent to $1.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported a Q2 net loss of $508 million, or $4.68 per share. Its sales dropped 25.6 percent to $3.18 billion, while same-store sales slipped 3.9 percent.
  • 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) rose 9 percent to $15.25 in pre-market trading. 111 Inc. priced its IPO at $14 per ADS.
  • Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) shares rose 8.2 percent to $21.43 in pre-market trading. Realogy Holdings will replace Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) in the S&P MidCap 400 on Thursday, September 20.
  • STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) rose 7.6 percent to $54.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.11 percent on Thursday.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) rose 7.3 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.77 percent on Thursday.
  • Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) shares rose 7.2 percent to $9.75 in pre-market after reporting a Q4 earnings beat.
  • argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares rose 5.6 percent to $94.43 in pre-market trading.
  • Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) rose 3.9 percent to $35.10.
  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) shares rose 3.4 percent to $39.99 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.90 percent on Thursday.
  • Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares rose 3.2 percent to $9.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) rose 2.2 percent to $35.80 in pre-market trading. Citigroup upgraded Corning from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $32.50 to $40.

 

Losers

  • IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) fell 16.2 percent to $6.50 in pre-market trading. IRIDEX priced its 1.67 million share common stock offering at $6 per share.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 13.6 percent to $103.50 in pre-market trading after surging 14.11 percent on Thursday.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 9.9 percent to $9.11 in pre-market trading after dipping 10.29 percent on Thursday.
  • NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) fell 7.3 percent to $26.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) fell 6.2 percent to $41.36 in pre-market trading after dropping 13.67 percent on Thursday.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares fell 5.8 percent to $48.20 in pre-market trading. Baird downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from Outperform to Neutral.
  • Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) shares fell 3.3 percent to $5.80 in pre-market trading after tumbling 17.88 percent on Thursday.
  • Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares fell 3.1 percent to $29.03 in pre-market after rising 30.03 percent on Thursday.
  • Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) fell 3 percent to $5.49 in pre-market trading after declining 5.19 percent on Thursday.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Economic Data