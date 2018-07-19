26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) rose 39.6 percent to $3.35 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q4 results. Schmitt Industries posted Q4 earnings of $0.06 per share, compared to year-ago loss of $0.14 per share. Its sales rose to $3.79 million from $3.65 million.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares rose 37.4 percent to $9.45 in pre-market trading. Arcadia Biosciences and Shriram Bioseed reported the achievement of a key milestone indeveloping Extended Shelf Life tomatoes.
- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) shares rose 12.1 percent to $9.30 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: DM) rose 8.7 percent to $14.80 in pre-market trading.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares rose 7.7 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 18.18 percent on Wednesday.
- Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) shares rose 6.3 percent to $25 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.08 percent on Wednesday.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) rose 5.7 percent to $7.45 in pre-market trading.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) rose 4.9 percent to $288 in pre-market trading.
- Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) rose 4.7 percent to $12.40 in pre-market trading. Noodles & Co reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) rose 4.3 percent to $103.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY18 outlook. The company also announced plans to spin off dental business into a publicly traded company in the second half of 2019.
- ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) shares rose 3.8 percent to $22.84 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 earnings.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares rose 3.8 percent to $3.32 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.57 percent on Wednesday.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) rose 3.2 percent to $36.52 in pre-market trading after falling 2.96 percent on Wednesday.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) rose 2.8 percent to $148.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
Losers
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) shares fell 9.8 percent to $23.84 in pre-market trading.
- Medigus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: WIN) shares fell 9.2 percent to $3.35 in pre-market trading. Medigus priced its 2.837 million share offering at $3.50 per unit.
- Pedevco Corp (NYSE: PED) fell 9.1 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after rising 6.45 percent on Wednesday.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 6.6 percent to $35.43 in pre-market trading. eBay reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak third quarter and FY2018 sales guidance
- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) shares fell 5.3 percent to $4.47 in pre-market trading after rising 1.94 percent on Wednesday.
- Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) fell 4.8 percent to $20.30 in pre-market trading. Evolus priced its 4 million share offering at $20 per share.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) fell 4.2 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a 2,822,652 share common stock secondary offering.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) shares fell 4.4 percent to $14.50 in pre-market trading.
- China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE: CEA) fell 4.4 percent to $31.17 in the pre-market trading session.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) shares fell 4.2 percent to $2.05 in pre-market trading.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) fell 3.5 percent to $73.84 in pre-market trading.
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) fell 2.8 percent to $100.15 in pre-market trading. American Express posted better-than-expected profit for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations.
