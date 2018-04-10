40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVXS) jumped 81.57 percent to close at $210.46 on Monday after the company agreed to be acquired by Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) for $8.7 billion.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares gained 28.52 percent to close at $3.29 after the company raised its guidance for the first quarter.
- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) shares rose 20.69 percent to close at $9.51. red violet and Innovative Enterprises disclosed a strategic alliance to deliver advanced solutions to the background screening industry.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) surged 18.21 percent to close at $16.55.
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) shares rose 16.44 percent to close at $25.57 on Monday.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) surged 15.62 percent to close at $ 31.45 after dropping 3.89 percent on Friday.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) rose 15.58 percent to close at $6.01. The Israel-based cannabinoid biopharmaceutical company announced encouraging phase 2a results at Yale University exploring its THX-110 among adults with Tourette syndrome. The company said its THX-100 therapy significantly improved symptoms over time in adult subjects.
- Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: KONE) shares gained 15.32 percent to close at $5.12.
- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLD) jumped 14.76 percent to close at $ 32.26 on Monday after dropping 2.87 percent on Friday.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares rose 14.44 percent to close at $5.47.
- Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCE) shares surged 13.37 percent to close at $70.36.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) shares rose 12.72 percent to close at $7.18.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares gained 12.48 percent to close at $5.77.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) shares climbed 12.09 percent to close at $18.82.
- Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE: LUK) gained 11.58 percent to close at $24.29 after the company agreed to sell 48 percent of National Beef for $1.05 billion and its stake in Garcadia for $425 million. The company also announced a 25 million share buyback plan.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares rose 11.27 percent to close at $104.45.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares gained 10.81 percent to close at $3.28 after the company disclosed that the FDA has accepted New Drug Application for duvelisib.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares rose 10.64 percent to close at $156.35 on Monday.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) rose 8.18 percent to close at $9.52. Natera named Paul R. Billings, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Natera, with a Buy rating.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) gained 7.65 percent to close at $7.04. The Israel-based developer of a novel stem cell enabling technology said it has completed a proof of concept testing of its new product prototype called ApoTrainer, which is designed to replace procedures like bone marrow transplants.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) climbed 6.73 percent to close at $79.88. argenx named Keith Woods as Chief Operating Officer. SunTrust initiated coverage on argenx with a Buy rating.
- Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) rose 5.25 percent to close at $56.16 after the company disclosed that its KEYTRUDA monotherapey met its primary endpoint in the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 study.
Losers
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) shares tumbled 76.8 percent to close at $8.17 on Monday. The late-stage biopharmaceutical company announced disappointing results from a phase 2 trial of its serlopitant therapy for the treatment of pruritus. The study failed to meet its primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints of showing statistically significant difference between patients who received serlopitant and those who received a placebo.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares dipped 27.88 percent to close at $21.06.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares fell 23.36 percent to close at $16.50.
- NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) shares dropped 22.6 percent to close at $13.70.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares fell 20.89 percent to close at $3.37.
- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) shares fell 19.38 percent to close at $2.62 on Monday after jumping 21.72 percent on Friday.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) fell 17.91 percent to close at $2.20.
- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) shares dropped 17.16 percent to close at $10.62. MGIC Investment is expected to release its Q1 financial results on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares declined 16.26 percent to close at $1.725.
- Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) fell 15.83 percent to close at $16.11.
- Essent Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESNT) shares declined 15.36 percent to close at $35.61.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ: NETS) shares fell 13.16 percent to close at $4.95.
- Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ: INTX) shares dipped 12.95 percent to close at $1.95 on Monday.
- Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (ADR) (NYSE: MBT) fell 12.55 percent to close at $9.62.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares dropped 12.01 percent to close at $34.66 on Monday after declining 1.84 percent on Friday.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares fell 11.58 percent to close at $2.52
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) declined 9.96 percent to close at $2.44. Schmitt reported Q3 earnings of $0.00 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.04 per share. Its total sales rose 1.2 percent to $3.23 million.
- Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ: TWIN) shares dropped 7.25 percent to close at $21.10.
