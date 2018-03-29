40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares gained 22.48 percent to close at $92.24 on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY2018 earnings guidance.
- Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) gained 17.28 percent to close at $44.80. Argan disclosed that its wholly-owned subsidiary Gemma Power Systems has finalized an EPC contract for 475 MW power project in North Carolina. Lake Street upgraded Argan from Hold to Buy.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) climbed 16.63 percent to close at $18.66. Homology Medicines priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE: RSPP) surged 15.62 percent to close at $45.00. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) announced plans to buy RSP Permian in an all-stock deal.
- LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) climbed 15.53 percent to close at $28.13. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust offered to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties in an all-stock transaction.
- ITUS Corporation (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares gained 13.13 percent to close at $3.79.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) surged 12.73 percent to close at $3.10 on Wednesday.
- Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) rose 12.48 percent to close at $9.37.
- Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares gained 12.4 percent to close at $2.81
- Shire plc (NASDAQ: SHPG) rose 12.15 percent to close at $144.53 after the Ireland-based pharmaceutical giant was named as an acquisition target by The Wall Street Journal. According to a report, Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceutical is in "preliminary and exploratory" talks to acquire Shire but no financial details of a transaction are known.
- Lilis Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLEX) shares gained 11.36 percent to close at $3.92.
- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) surged 10.18 percent to close at $159.65 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 9.59 percent to close at $5.03 on Wednesday.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) rose 9.21 percent to close at $85.96 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The athletic apparel brand also issued strong first quarter and FY2018 guidance.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) gained 8.69 percent to close at $10.38.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares gained 8.08 percent to close at $2.81 on Wednesday after the company disclosed that it has signed an Equity Transfer Agreement to sell its 20 percent equity stake of Zhejiang Jiahuan Electronics Co., Ltd.
- CGG (NYSE: CGG) gained 6.36 percent to close at $2.08. Goldman Sachs upgraded CGG from Sell to Buy.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) rose 5.54 percent to close at $4.76 after climbing 9.20 percent on Tuesday. Cowen & Co. upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) rose 5.06 percent to close at $2.49. Aqua Metals announced plans to transition Dr. Stephen Clarke from his current position as President, CEO and Chairman of the Board.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) gained 4.7 percent to close at $57.45 as the company announced plans to acquire Polycom for $2 billion.
Losers
- Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDGE) shares tumbled 91.6 percent to close at $1.31 on Wednesday after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 Newton 2 study is unlikely to achieve primary efficacy endpoint. The independent Data Monitoring Committee has recommended discontinuation of study.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) declined 43.75 percent to close at $1.35. InspireMD priced its 2.857 million share offering at $1.75 per share.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares dipped 26.98 percent to close at $4.60.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares dipped 24.46 percent to close at $9.17 on Wednesday after tumbling 16.56 percent on Tuesday.
- Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLKS) shares declined 23.77 percent to close at $5.13 on Wednesday.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) declined 17.86 percent to close at $4.23 on Wednesday after dipping 13.88 percent on Tuesday.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares fell 17.86 percent to close at $2.07.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) dropped 15.74 percent to close at $24.35.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares fell 15.58 percent to close at $2.60 after reporting a fourth quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a loss of 31 cents per share, missing estimates by 23 cents. Sales beat estimates by $235,000, coming in at $4.01 million.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) slipped 15.57 percent to close at $3.96.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) dropped 15.29 percent to close at $27.04 after announcing a proposed offering of common stock.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) declined 14.56 percent to close at $22.65.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) shares fell 14.16 percent to close at $2.85. Aptose Biosciences reported a Q4 loss of $0.12 per share and announced a new at-the-market offering.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) declined 13.12 percent to close at $4.70. Invitae priced its 11.11 million share offering at $4.50 per share.
- Tintri, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNTR) shares fell 11.59 percent to close at $1.83.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) declined 11.49 percent to close at $2.62 on Wednesday.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares fell 11 percent to close at $8.90.
- QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) shares tumbled 8.72 percent to close at $12.66.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) shares fell 7.78 percent to close at $3.91. Cerecor named Peter Greenleaf as its CEO.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares fell 5.14 percent to close at $24.20. Shoe Carnival reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Comps were down 0.5 percent in the quarter.
