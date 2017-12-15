Market Overview

32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2017
Gainers

  • Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares climbed 128.93 percent to close at $11.85 on Thursday following news it will offer deeply discounted online trading of U.S. equities next year.
  • NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares rose 30.85 percent to close at $8.61.
  • Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) shares gained 18.94 percent to close at $2.91 after the company reported Q2 operating results.
  • Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) shares climbed 18.86 percent to close at $33.28.
  • Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) gained 17.08 percent to close at $148.595 after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares jumped 15.47 percent to close at $9.33 on Thursday.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares gained 14.45 percent to close at $5.50 as the company reported a contract with a major pro sports league for design and fabrication of container-based athletic facility in West Africa.
  • Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) rose 14.07 percent to close at $15.00.
  • ARGENX SE/S ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares rose 12.78 percent to close at $59.47. Argenx priced its 4.44 million ADS offering at $52.00 per ADS.
  • Snyder's-Lance, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNCE) shares gained 12.71 percent to close at $44.42.
  • Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ: MITL) shares rose 11.56 percent to close at $8.20. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Mitel Networks with a Buy rating and a $14.00 price target.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) rose 10.19 percent to close at $17.30 after the company announced plans to reduce workforce by 25 percent. The company also suspended its dividend on ordinary shares and ADSs.
  • Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) jumped 8.47 percent to close at $24.98 after dropping 18.33 percent on Wednesday.
  • LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares rose 6.79 percent to close at $11.80. B. Riley initiated coverage on LivePerson with a Buy rating.
  • Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) shares rose 4.44 percent to close at $4.70 on Thursday after gaining 1.12 percent on Wednesday.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares gained 3.86 percent to close at $2.42.

 

Losers

  • Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) shares tumbled 29.45 percent to close at $4.12 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued a weak fourth quarter and FY18 guidance.
  • Criteo SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CRTO) shares dipped 22.75 percent to close at $24.42 on Thursday after the company cut its 2018 revenue forecast following Apple's launch of iOS 11.2.
  • CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares dipped 17.43 percent to close at $2.89 on Thursday after surging 62.79 percent on Wednesday.
  • Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares dipped 17.15 percent to close at $3.579 on Thursday.
  • Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) fell 14.3 percent to close at $4.69.
  • Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares dropped 13.69 percent to close at $10.53.
  • Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 13.33 percent to close at $5.85. Vuzix reported a $12.5 million registered direct offering.
  • Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) shares fell 13 percent to close at $145.85 as the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) fell 12.73 percent to close at $38.18 after the company posted weak Q4 earnings and issued a downbeat full-year forecast.
  • Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) shares declined 12.39 percent to close at $1.91.
  • ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) declined 11.11 percent to close at $2.24 after dipping 4.18 percent on Wednesday.
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) dipped 10.75 percent to close at $19.68. JP Morgan downgraded Valeant from Neutral to Underweight.
  • Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) shares dropped 9.05 percent to close at $2.7194 as the company disclosed Q4 results.
  • Jianpu Technology Inc (NYSE: JT) dropped 7.5 percent to close at $7.40. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jianpu Technology with an Equal-Weight rating.
  • Sibanye Gold Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 4.4 percent to close at $4.78 after the company announced plans to buy Lonmin Plc.
  • OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) fell 4.2 percent to close at $25.25. OneMain Holdings reported an offering of 7.5 million common shares via selling holders.

