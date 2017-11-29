35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares rose 38 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA clearance of Investigational New Drug application for CAP-1002.

(NASDAQ: MRVL) shares rose 2.5 percent to $23.85 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for the fourth quarter. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) rose 2.1 percent to $96.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected results for its third quarter.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares fell 11.2 percent to $115.41 in pre-market trading. Autodesk reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak FY18 guidance. The company also announced plans to lay off around 1,150 employees.

(NASDAQ: XNET) shares fell 3.2 percent to $18 in pre-market trading after dropping 11.57 percent on Tuesday. Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) fell 3 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading.

