Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2017 8:04am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares rose 38 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA clearance of Investigational New Drug application for CAP-1002.
  • Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 20.8 percent to $4.65 in pre-market trading after dropping 40.86 percent on Tuesday. Marathon Patent Group filed for sale of 1.85 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
  • RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: RXII) rose 19.4 percent to $0.800 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed 'positive' results with RXI-231 in consumer testing program.
  • China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG) rose 16.7 percent to $3.85 after jumping 15.38 percent on Tuesday.
  • Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) shares rose 15.5 percent to $6.77 in the pre-market trading session after tumbling 18.95 percent on Tuesday. Aratana Therapeutics cancelled its previously announced offering of common stock due to market conditions.
  • Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) rose 9.5 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after falling 8.36 percent on Tuesday.
  • Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) rose 9.4 percent to $17.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
  • Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) rose 9.1 percent to $7.60 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has won supply contracts from the Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission.
  • Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) rose 8.9 percent to $2.46 in pre-market trading after falling 3.83 percent on Tuesday.
  • U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares rose 8.6 percent to $5.05 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.71 percent on Tuesday.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 6.9 percent to $2.32 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has been granted FDA Fast Track designation for IMO-2125.
  • Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) rose 6.9 percent to $7.75 in pre-market trading after falling 7.05 percent on Tuesday.
  • Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 6.1 percent to $16.17 in pre-market trading after declining 2.24 percent on Tuesday.
  • Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) rose 6.1 percent to $7.05 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 5.89 percent on Tuesday.
  • Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares rose 5.4 percent to $29 in pre-market trading after jumping 23.53 percent on Tuesday.
  • Autohome Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: ATHM) rose 5.1 percent to $60.95 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.06 percent on Tuesday.
  • PPDAI Group Inc - ADR (NYSE: PPDF) shares rose 5.1 percent to $10.58 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.24 percent on Tuesday.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares rose 5 percent to $15.75 in pre-market trading. The Medicines Company agreed to sell its infectious disease business unit to Melinta Therapeutics for $270 million.
  • Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) rose 5 percent to $20.60 in pre-market trading after Cineworld confirmed advanced discussions to acquire Regal Entertainment for $23 per share.
  • Jumei International Holding Ltd(ADR) (NYSE: JMEI) rose 3.9 percent to $3.49 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.82 percent on Tuesday.
  • Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE: RBS) rose 3.4 percent to $7.62 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.52 percent on Tuesday.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares rose 2.5 percent to $23.85 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for the fourth quarter.
  • Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) rose 2.1 percent to $96.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected results for its third quarter.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares fell 11.2 percent to $115.41 in pre-market trading. Autodesk reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak FY18 guidance. The company also announced plans to lay off around 1,150 employees.
  • Gridsum Holding Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: GSUM) fell 10 percent to $9 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
  • Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) fell 7.7 percent to $3.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 30 million offering of common shares. Scorpio Services Limited expressed interest to buy at least $20 million of the offering.
  • RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) fell 10.2 percent to $19.93 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 23.06 percent on Tuesday.
  • The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares fell 5.7 percent to $28.50 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell its infectious disease business unit to Melinta Therapeutics for $270 million.
  • CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) fell 4.8 percent to $2.58 in pre-market trading after declining 6.55 percent on Tuesday.
  • Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares fell 4.2 percent to $44.50 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.19 percent on Tuesday.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) fell 3.4 percent to $8.83 in pre-market trading after rising 6.03 percent on Tuesday.
  • ICICI Bank Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: IBN) fell 3.3 percent to $9.32 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.41 percent on Tuesday.
  • Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE: AGI) fell 3.2 percent to $6.30 in pre-market trading after declining 1.81 percent on Tuesday.
  • Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares fell 3.2 percent to $18 in pre-market trading after dropping 11.57 percent on Tuesday.
  • Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) fell 3 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers #PreMarket Losers #PreMarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADSK + AGI)

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers
8 Stocks To Watch For November 29, 2017
7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
10 Stocks To Watch For November 28, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For November 28, 2017
From Autodesk To Synopsys, Your Guide To This Week's Software Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on CAPR

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.