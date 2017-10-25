31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) rose 25.3 percent to $9.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported a major breakthrough of its ApoGraft technology. The company disclosed positive results from a 20 patients trial with Tel-Aviv Ichilov Medical Center.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) rose 14.1 percent to $2.51 after the company reported that 12-month results from HOPE-1 trial in Duchenne muscular dystrophy will be presented at the American Heart Association late-breaking session.

Versartis Inc (NASDAQ: VSAR) rose 10.2 percent to $2.70 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 5.77 percent on Tuesday.

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares rose 9.8 percent to $2.24 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.69 percent on Tuesday.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 9.6 percent to $42.30 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.82 percent on Tuesday.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) rose 8.8 percent to $56.50 in pre-market trading, following a third-quarter earnings and sales beat.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) rose 8.1 percent to $35.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.

ICICI Bank Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: IBN) shares rose 8.1 percent to $9.32 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 8.16 percent on Tuesday.

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ: MTBC) rose 7.1 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading after falling 4.23 percent on Tuesday.

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) shares rose 6.7 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading. Whiting Petroleum named Bradley Holly as President and CEO.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) rose 6.1 percent to $79.80 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY17 outlook.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) shares rose 5.1 percent to $8.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.06 percent on Tuesday.

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 4.5 percent to $7.14 in pre-market trading after surging 11.78 percent on Tuesday.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) rose 4.3 percent to $70.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) rose 4.3 percent to $108.00 in pre-market trading as the company posted upbeat Q3 results and issued a strong Q4 forecast.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares rose 4.1 percent to $9.78 in the pre-market trading session.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) shares rose 3.9 percent to $305.50 in pre-market trading after reporting strong quarterly results.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) fell 23.5 percent to $33.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a weak FY17 forecast.

Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) fell 11.3 percent to $8.17 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering of common stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) fell 10.6 percent to $290.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Tuesday.

Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares fell 9.4 percent to $9.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported quarterly results.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares fell 9.2 percent to $12.94 in pre-market trading. AMD reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. Still, investors reacted negatively, seemingly due to the fourth-quarter guidance provided by the company, which expects sales down 12-18 percent quarter over quarter.

Sachem Capital Corp (NASDAQ: SACH) shares fell 8 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading. Sachem Capital priced its 3.75 million share offering at $4.00 per share.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) fell 6.7 percent to $24.40 in pre-market trading after posting earnings that fell in line with analyst estimates. The company forecasts fourth-quarter earnings well short of expectations.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ: SPNS) fell 6.6 percent to $13.15 in pre-market trading after declining 0.14 percent on Tuesday.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) shares fell 6.4 percent to $107.00 in pre-market trading after reporting weak Q3 sales.

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) fell 6.2 percent to $20.51 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its FY 2018 guidance.

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) shares fell 5.3 percent to $9.99. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from Strong Buy to Market Perform.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS) fell 5.2 percent to $85.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected profit for its third quarter and lowered its 2017 guidance.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) shares fell 4.6 percent to $2.48 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.96 percent on Tuesday.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VISI) fell 4.2 percent to $3.40 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 61.36 percent on Tuesday.

