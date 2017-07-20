Market Overview

28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2017 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ: HPJ) gained 19.5 percent to $4.90. Highpower International reported preliminary Q2 net income of $3.5 million to $4.1 million, and sales of $50 million to $52 million.
  • Avista Corp (NYSE: AVA) rose 18.2 percent to $51.25 in pre-market trading after Hydro One announced a deal to buy Avista at $53 per share in cash.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares rose 17.5 percent to $40.04 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares rose 13.9 percent to $11.38 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.12 percent on Wednesday.
  • AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: AEZS) shares rose 9 percent to $2.55 in pre-market trading after climbing 129.41 percent on Wednesday.
  • Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ: CAMT) rose 7 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading as the company agreed to sell its PCB business for up to $35 million.
  • Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ: DWCH) shares rose 6.3 percent to $10.10 in pre-market trading. Datawatch reported a Q3 loss of $0.04 per share on sales of $9.07 million.
  • Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares rose 6.2 percent to $9.22 in pre-market trading. Sears reported the launch of Kenmore products on Amazon.com.
  • KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) rose 4.9 percent to $20 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly profit.
  • Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) rose 4.2 percent to $20.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.12 per share to $0.125 per share.
  • Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 3.7 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading after declining 0.82 percent on Wednesday.
  • Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) rose 3.6 percent to $92.44 in pre-market trading after falling 8.38 percent on Wednesday.
  • T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares rose 3.3 percent to $64.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.

Losers

  • PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) fell 10.9 percent to $52.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued a weak outlook.
  • Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) fell 9.7 percent to $106.43 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FMSA) shares fell 7.5 percent to $3.58 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse downgraded Fairmount Santrol from Outperform to Neutral.
  • Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares fell 7.3 percent to $3.85 in pre-market trading after rising 3.75 percent on Wednesday.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) fell 6.8 percent to $64.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q2 profit.
  • Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD) fell 6.3 percent to $20.35 in pre-market trading. Gladstone Commercial reported a common stock offering.
  • Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) fell 6 percent to $53.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.51 percent on Wednesday.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) shares fell 5.6 percent to $6.40 after dropping 13.41 percent on Wednesday. Inovio priced its 12.5 million share offering at $6.00 per share.
  • Ryanair Holdings plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares fell 4.4 percent to $110.18 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.32 percent on Wednesday.
  • ABB Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: ABB) fell 3.6 percent to $24.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS) shares rose 3.2 percent to $0.930 in pre-market trading. Regulus announced the pricing of public offering of common stock.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shares fell 3 percent to $27.29 in pre-market trading after surging 10.11 percent on Wednesday.
  • Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) fell 2.4 percent to $33.95 in pre-market trading as the company posted weak quarterly earnings.
  • USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) shares fell 2.1 percent to $4.70 in pre-market trading. USA Technologies priced offering of 8.33 million shares at $4.50 per share.
  • QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) fell 2.1 percent to $55.63 in pre-market trading. QUALCOMM reported a 40 percent profit slump as it remains embroiled in a patent battle with Apple. The company posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued a weak earnings forecast for the fourth quarter.

