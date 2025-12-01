Super Micro, Palantir, Oracle Crash In November Tech Stock Massacre

November 2025 will be remembered for the brutal reckoning it brought to the highest-flying names in the tech sector.

PLTR stock is moving. See the details here.

The broader S&P 500 index managed to squeak out a meager gain, but a deep correction targeted tech stocks priced for perfection. Former market darlings like Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) , Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) and Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) shed massive chunks of their market capitalization.

Read Next: Quantum Stocks Bleed Out — Rigetti, D-Wave Down More Than 30%

S&P 500 Worst Performers – November 2025

November saw a broader shift in the market where investors rotated money out of high-flying “AI hype” stocks and into more defensive or undervalued sectors. This sector-wide cooling off added pressure to tech and AI-related stocks.

Super Micro was the worst performer in the S&P 500, dropping about 35% in November. The decline was driven by a combination of disappointing first quarter results, shrinking profit margins and long-standing concerns over its internal financial controls and corporate governance.

Oracle shares fell approximately 23% in November after a strong run-up earlier in the year driven by AI optimism. The stock faced a correction in November as sentiment shifted and investors became wary of the "circular" nature of massive AI deals and investments.

Palantir stock was another notable victim of shifting AI sentiment and profit taking, falling more than 16% in November after shares had climbed by more than 150% earlier in 2025.

Other Notable Laggards

Arm Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:ARM) fell approximately 22%, dragged down by the broader semiconductor weakness.

(NASDAQ:ARM) fell approximately 22%, dragged down by the broader semiconductor weakness. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) shares were down nearly 19%, impacted by the general cool-down in AI infrastructure spending.

(NYSE:ANET) shares were down nearly 19%, impacted by the general cool-down in AI infrastructure spending. Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) tumbled 17% in November amid volatility in the crypto markets and the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock