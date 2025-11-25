Nuclear Stock Meltdown Continues For Oklo, NuScale, Nano

November delivered a major correction to the advanced nuclear energy sector, with high-profile small modular reactor (SMR) and microreactor companies seeing massive stock price declines.

SMR stock is tanking. See the real-time price action here.

Industry leaders Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) , NuScale Power Corp. (NYSE:SMR) and Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) have seen their valuations cut dramatically, shedding more than a third of their value in a matter of weeks.

Read Next: Nvidia Sell Signal? 3 Market Legends Dump The Stock

Company Ticker Approximate Nov. Decline NuScale Power SMR ~55% Oklo OKLO ~39% Nano Nuclear Energy NNE ~37%

Anatomy Of A Sell-Off

The intense sell-off follows a multi-month surge driven by hype surrounding the growing demand for carbon-free, reliable power from energy-hungry AI data centers.

However, the market began to re-evaluate the risks involved with these long-term nuclear plays.

The primary drivers of the “meltdown” are a combination of financial realities and market-specific pressures:

Pre-Revenue Speculation: All three companies are still in the pre-commercialization phase, meaning they have minimal to no operating revenue. Their prior soaring valuations were based solely on future potential, making them highly susceptible to shifts in market sentiment.

All three companies are still in the pre-commercialization phase, meaning they have minimal to no operating revenue. Their prior soaring valuations were based solely on future potential, making them highly susceptible to shifts in market sentiment. Long Time-to-Market: While the technology is promising, commercial deployment of the reactors is still years away. The extended regulatory and construction timelines mean high cash burn rates and continued operating losses, testing investor patience.

While the technology is promising, commercial deployment of the reactors is still years away. The extended regulatory and construction timelines mean high cash burn rates and continued operating losses, testing investor patience. AI Correction: November saw a broader correction in tech and AI-related stocks, driven by "bubble" speculation and valuation concerns. When the AI trade faltered, associated “pick-and-shovel” infrastructure plays, like advanced nuclear, sold off as well.

This November's major correction is a reminder that investing in nuclear stocks remains highly speculative, despite the tailwinds of global energy policy and AI demand.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock