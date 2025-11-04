Super Micro Computer Stock Tanks After Q1 Earnings: Here's Why

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock fell after the company released its first-quarter 2026 earnings report after Tuesday's closing bell, missing estimates on the top and bottom lines.
Here's a look at the details in the report.
The Details: Super Micro Computer reported quarterly earnings of 35 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 40 cents.
Quarterly revenue came in at $5.01 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.99 billion and was down from revenue of $5.93 billion from the same period last year.
SMCI reported the following first-quarter highlights:
- Net sales of $5 billion versus $5.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $5.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025.
- Gross margin of 9.3% versus 9.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 13.1% in the first quarter of 2025.
- Cash flow used by operations for the first quarter of 2026 of $918 million and capital expenditures of $32 million
Outlook: Super Micro is looking for second-quarter adjusted EPS of 46 cents to 54 cents, versus the 61 cent analyst estimate, and expects revenue in a range of $10 billion to $11 billion, versus the $7.82 billion estimate.
SMCI Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Super Micro stock was down 6.32% at $44.50 in Tuesday's extended trading.
