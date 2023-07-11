EXCLUSIVE: The 20 Most-Searched For Tickers On Benzinga Pro From The First Six Months Of 2023

Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases on Benzinga Pro, a source for traders to get the latest breaking news on the overall market and individual tickers.

Here is a look at the most-searched stocks on Benzinga Pro during the first half of 2023, which comes from tracking the first six months of the year.

Year-to-date and 52-week ranges are based on June 30, 2023 prices.

1. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY

Month End Price: $443.28

52-Week Range: $348.11 to $444.30

YTD Return: +16.4%

Q1 Search Rank: 1st

Q2 Search Rank: 1st

2022 Search Rank: 1st

2. Tesla Inc TSLA

Month End Price: $261.77

52-Week Range: $101.81 to $314.67

YTD Return: +142.2%

Q1 Search Rank: 2nd

Q2 Search Rank: 2nd

2022 Search Rank: 2nd

3. Nvidia Corp NVDA

Month End Price: $423.02

52-Week Range: $108.13 to $439.90

YTD Return: +195.5%

Q1 Search Rank: 3rd

Q2 Search Rank: 3rd

2022 Search Rank: 4th

4. Apple Inc AAPL

Month End Price: $193.97

52-Week Range: $124.17 to $194.48

YTD Return: +55.1%

Q1 Search Rank: 4th

Q2 Search Rank: 7th

2022 Search Rank: 3rd

5. C3.ai Inc AI

Month End Price: $36.43

52-Week Range: $10.16 to $48.87

YTD Return: +229.1%

Q1 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

Q2 Search Rank: 5th

2022 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

6. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

Month End Price: $130.36

52-Week Range: $81.43 to $146.57

YTD Return: +51.8%

Q1 Search Rank: 8th

Q2 Search Rank: 6th

2022 Search Rank: 8th

7. Advanced Micro Devices AMD

Month End Price: $113.91

52-Week Range: $54.57 to $132.82

YTD Return: +77.9%

Q1 Search Rank: 6th

Q2 Search Rank: 4th

2022 Search Rank: 5th

8. Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ

Month End Price: $369.42

52-Week Range: $254.26 to $372.85

YTD Return: +39.7%

Q1 Search Rank: 7th

Q2 Search Rank: 8th

2022 Search Rank: 6th

9. Meta Platforms Inc META

Month End Price: $286.98

52-Week Range: $88.09 to $300.18

YTD Return: +130.1%

Q1 Search Rank: 5th

Q2 Search Rank: 9th

2022 Search Rank: 7th

10. First Republic Bank FRCB

Month End Price: $0.55

52-Week Range: $0.16 to $171.09

YTD Return: -99.6%

Q1 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

Q2 Search Rank: 20th

2022 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

Related Link: Exclusive: 10 Most Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In June

Honorable Mentions: The following stocks were the 11th to 20th most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in the first half of 2023.

11. Microsoft Corp MSFT

12. Carvana Co CVNA

13. Bed Bath & Beyond BBBYQ

14. Genius Group Ltd. GNS

15. Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL

16. Netflix Inc NFLX

17. Alibaba Group Holding BABA

18. Troika Media Group inc TRKA

19. Coinbase Global Inc COIN

20. Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR

In the first half of 2023, many of the top searched tickers remained the same from 2022. The lone newcomer to the top 10 in 2023 was C3.ai, which was up over 200% in the first half of 2023.

The strong search results for C3.ai point to the theme of artificial intelligence stocks soaring in interest and valuation in 2023.

Stocks that made the top 10 previously in the first quarter include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC and Moderna Inc MRNA. The stocks ranked ninth and 10th respectively in the first quarter of 2023 but fell out of the top 10 in the second quarter and didn’t rank in the top 10 in the first half of 2023.

Both AMC and Moderna ranked in the top 20 in 2022 for searched tickers, ranking ninth and 11th, respectively.

Microsoft ranked 10th in 2022 and continued to hover around the 10 and 11 mark for searches by Benzinga readers.

Read Next: Nvidia Recently Hit A $1 Trillion Market Cap. Which Stock Is Next To Join Club? Here's What Benzinga Users Said

Photo: Shutterstock