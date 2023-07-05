EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In Q2 — Tesla, Nvidia, C3.ai, Meta Platforms, Microsoft And More

Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases on Benzinga Pro, a source for traders to get the latest breaking news on the overall market and individual tickers.

Here is a look at the most-searched stocks on Benzinga Pro during the second quarter of 2023, which encompassed the months of April, May and June.

Year-to-date and 52-week ranges are based on June 30, 2023 prices.

1. SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY

2. Tesla Inc TSLA

Month End Price: $261.77

52-Week Range: $101.81 to $314.67

YTD Return: +142.2%

April/May/June Search Rank: 2nd/2nd/1st

Q1 Search Rank: 2nd

3. Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Month End Price: $423.02

52-Week Range: $108.13 to $439.90

YTD Return: +195.5%

April/May/June Search Rank: 8th/3rd/3rd

Q1 Search Rank: 3rd

4. Advanced Micro Devices AMD

Month End Price: $113.91

52-Week Range: $54.57 to $132.82

YTD Return: +77.9%

April/May/June Search Rank: 14th/4th/4th

Q1 Search Rank: 6th

5. C3.ai Inc AI

Month End Price: $36.43

52-Week Range: $10.16 to $48.87

YTD Return: +229.1%

April/May/June Search Rank: 6th/5th/6th

Q1 Search Rank: Not in the Top 20

6. Amazon.com Inc AMZN

Month End Price: $130.36

52-Week Range: $81.43 to $146.57

YTD Return: +51.8%

April/May/June Search Rank: 4th/7th/9th

Q1 Search Rank: 8th

7. Apple Inc AAPL

Month End Price: $193.97

52-Week Range: $124.17 to $194.48

YTD Return: +55.1%

April/May/June Search Rank: 10th/6th/7th

Q1 Search Rank: 4th

8. Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ

Month End Price: $369.42

52-Week Range: $254.26 to $372.85

YTD Return: +39.7%

April/May/June Search Rank: 12th/10th/13th

Q1 Search Rank: 7th

9. Meta Platforms META

Month End Price: $286.98

52-Week Range: $88.09 to $289.79

YTD Return: +130.1%

April/May/June Search Rank: 11th/17th/20th

Q1 Search Rank: 5th

10. Microsoft Corporation MSFT

Month End Price: $340.54

52-Week Range: $213.43 to $351.47

YTD Return: +42.1%

April/May/June Search Rank: 9th/Not in Top 20/19th

Q1 Search Rank: 11th

Honorable Mentions: The following stocks were the 11th to 20th most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in the first quarter of 2023.

11. Carvana Co CVNA

12. Palantir Technologies PLTR

13. Guardforce AI GFAI

14. TOP Financial Group TOP

15. Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL

16. U Power UCAR

17. Netflix Inc NFLX

18. CXApp Inc CXAI

19. PacWest Bancorp PACW

20. First Republic Bank FRCB (was formerly FRC)

The top 10 most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in the second quarter included eight of the same stocks from the first quarter. The newcomers in the second quarter were C3.ai and Microsoft. In the first quarter, Microsoft ranked 11th, narrowly missing the cut.

Dropping from the top 10 most searched tickers in the first quarter were AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC and Moderna Inc MRNA, which ranked ninth and tenth respectively.

The list of top searched tickers in the second quarter also saw seven of the same names from the month of June, with the Invesco QQQ Trust, Meta Platforms and Microsoft the only stocks that didn’t rank in the top ten in June and the second quarter.

Carvana ranked 11th for the quarter with a fifth-place showing in the month of June.

