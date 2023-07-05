EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In Q2 — Tesla, Nvidia, C3.ai, Meta Platforms, Microsoft And More

Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases on Benzinga Pro, a source for traders to get the latest breaking news on the overall market and individual tickers.
Here is a look at the most-searched stocks on Benzinga Pro during the second quarter of 2023, which encompassed the months of April, May and June.
Year-to-date and 52-week ranges are based on June 30, 2023 prices.
1. SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY
- Month End Price: $443.28
- 52-Week Range: $348.11 to $444.30
- YTD Return: +16.4%
- April/May/June Search Rank: 1st/1st/2nd
- Q1 Search Rank: 1st
2. Tesla Inc TSLA
- Month End Price: $261.77
- 52-Week Range: $101.81 to $314.67
- YTD Return: +142.2%
- April/May/June Search Rank: 2nd/2nd/1st
- Q1 Search Rank: 2nd
3. Nvidia Corporation NVDA
- Month End Price: $423.02
- 52-Week Range: $108.13 to $439.90
- YTD Return: +195.5%
- April/May/June Search Rank: 8th/3rd/3rd
- Q1 Search Rank: 3rd
4. Advanced Micro Devices AMD
- Month End Price: $113.91
- 52-Week Range: $54.57 to $132.82
- YTD Return: +77.9%
- April/May/June Search Rank: 14th/4th/4th
- Q1 Search Rank: 6th
5. C3.ai Inc AI
- Month End Price: $36.43
- 52-Week Range: $10.16 to $48.87
- YTD Return: +229.1%
- April/May/June Search Rank: 6th/5th/6th
- Q1 Search Rank: Not in the Top 20
6. Amazon.com Inc AMZN
- Month End Price: $130.36
- 52-Week Range: $81.43 to $146.57
- YTD Return: +51.8%
- April/May/June Search Rank: 4th/7th/9th
- Q1 Search Rank: 8th
7. Apple Inc AAPL
- Month End Price: $193.97
- 52-Week Range: $124.17 to $194.48
- YTD Return: +55.1%
- April/May/June Search Rank: 10th/6th/7th
- Q1 Search Rank: 4th
8. Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ
- Month End Price: $369.42
- 52-Week Range: $254.26 to $372.85
- YTD Return: +39.7%
- April/May/June Search Rank: 12th/10th/13th
- Q1 Search Rank: 7th
9. Meta Platforms META
- Month End Price: $286.98
- 52-Week Range: $88.09 to $289.79
- YTD Return: +130.1%
- April/May/June Search Rank: 11th/17th/20th
- Q1 Search Rank: 5th
10. Microsoft Corporation MSFT
Month End Price: $340.54
- 52-Week Range: $213.43 to $351.47
- YTD Return: +42.1%
- April/May/June Search Rank: 9th/Not in Top 20/19th
- Q1 Search Rank: 11th
Honorable Mentions: The following stocks were the 11th to 20th most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in the first quarter of 2023.
- 11. Carvana Co CVNA
- 12. Palantir Technologies PLTR
- 13. Guardforce AI GFAI
- 14. TOP Financial Group TOP
- 15. Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL
- 16. U Power UCAR
- 17. Netflix Inc NFLX
- 18. CXApp Inc CXAI
- 19. PacWest Bancorp PACW
- 20. First Republic Bank FRCB (was formerly FRC)
The top 10 most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in the second quarter included eight of the same stocks from the first quarter. The newcomers in the second quarter were C3.ai and Microsoft. In the first quarter, Microsoft ranked 11th, narrowly missing the cut.
Dropping from the top 10 most searched tickers in the first quarter were AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC and Moderna Inc MRNA, which ranked ninth and tenth respectively.
The list of top searched tickers in the second quarter also saw seven of the same names from the month of June, with the Invesco QQQ Trust, Meta Platforms and Microsoft the only stocks that didn’t rank in the top ten in June and the second quarter.
Carvana ranked 11th for the quarter with a fifth-place showing in the month of June.
