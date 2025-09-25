The U.S. Commerce Department, under the Trump administration, has launched a national security review of medical imports—including PPE, consumables, and medical devices—to assess reliance on foreign suppliers for critical health products.

Initiated on Sept. 2 under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, the review allows the government to examine whether certain imports threaten U.S. security or industrial capacity. Public input, including data, analyses, and comments, is being sought. Commenters are advised to provide scanned documents rather than digitally redacted files, as improperly labeled files may become public records.

The move underscores renewed focus on supply chain resilience following COVID-19 shortages of masks, gloves, and other medical essentials. At the time, President Donald Trump repeatedly ignored public health advice by holding large rallies, promoting unproven treatments, and mocking mask-wearing.

Surgical masks, N95 respirators, gloves, gowns, syringes, IV pumps, wheelchairs, crutches, hospital beds, pacemakers, insulin pumps, stents, and heart valves are also under review.

CNBC reported that any new sector-specific tariffs would build on Trump's existing country-specific duties, though EU and Japan may be exempt. U.S. trade data shows continued reliance on Mexico and China for machinery, which supplied 18% and 17% of imports in 2023, respectively.

Stocks to watch

Smith+Nephew (NYSE: SNN)

(NYSE: SNN) Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX)

(NYSE: BAX) Becton, Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX)

(NYSE: BDX) Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR)

(NYSE: DHR) GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC)

(NASDAQ: GEHC) Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN)

(NASDAQ: ILMN) Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG)

(NASDAQ: ISRG) Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT)

(NYSE: MDT) Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK)

(NYSE: SYK) Hinge Health, Inc. (NYSE: HNGE)

Image: Shutterstock