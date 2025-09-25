Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Thursday introduced new enhancements to its storage platform, aimed at helping organizations unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence while streamlining workflows across both on-premises and cloud environments.

At the center of the update is Pure Storage Cloud, which extends the company's Enterprise Data Cloud architecture into the public cloud. The launch includes Pure Storage Cloud Azure Native, now generally available through Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure portal.

The service, built for Azure VMware Solution, allows enterprises to migrate storage-heavy VMware workloads without refactoring and manage storage and compute separately.

"Organizations looking to embrace AI and next-gen cloud services with Microsoft must first move data to Microsoft Azure," said Aung Oo, vice president of Azure Storage. "That's why we're thrilled to partner with Pure Storage to provide an Azure Native service built for Azure VMware Solution."

The company also advanced its push into intelligent data management. Pure said its Portworx integration with Pure Fusion, expected in fiscal 2027, will unify management of traditional and cloud-native applications, including Kubernetes and KubeVirt-based virtual machines.

Its AI-powered Pure1 Copilot, already available, is expanding to Portworx, enabling natural language queries of clusters and automated troubleshooting. A further integration with Model Context Protocol servers is planned for late fiscal 2026.

Pure is also aligning with NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) to address the high resource demands of AI inference. Its Key Value Accelerator, a caching solution designed for multi-GPU environments, will integrate with NVIDIA Dynamo to cut latency, improve scalability, and reduce infrastructure costs.

"Integrating Pure Storage's Key Value Accelerator with NVIDIA Dynamo will deliver an out-of-the-box path to faster and more scalable inference," said Dion Harris, senior director for HPC, cloud and AI infrastructure at NVIDIA.

Additional updates include Purity Deep Reduce, a data reduction engine slated for fiscal 2027 that uses pattern recognition to increase efficiency, and new FlashArray systems, including the FlashArray//XL 190, FlashArray//X R5, and FlashArray//C R5.

"In today's AI era, access to data is everything," said Rob Lee, Pure Storage's chief technology officer. "Managing your data, not just storing it, is the new foundation for AI-readiness from cloud to core to edge."

With the upgrades, Pure Storage is positioning its platform as a unifying layer for enterprise data, giving organizations more flexibility to move, protect, and scale workloads as AI adoption accelerates.

Price Action: PSTG shares were trading lower by 1.70% to $83.41 at last check Tuesday.

