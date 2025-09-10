Green stock chart
September 10, 2025 1:34 PM 3 min read

AI Stocks Rally, Oracle Rockets On Best Day Since 1992: What's Moving Markets Wednesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

AI-linked stocks rallied Wednesday, fueled by investor optimism that artificial intelligence will power earnings growth after Oracle Corp. ORCL revealed a massive backlog of AI-related orders.

Oracle shares skyrocketed more than 40% – the company’s strongest single-day rally since December 1992 – despite missing Wall Street forecasts on both revenue and earnings last quarter. Investors instead focused on the company's multi-cloud database business, which exploded 1,529% year-over-year thanks to partnerships with Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and Microsoft Corp. MSFT.

The rally pushed Oracle closer to the rarefied $1 trillion market cap club, making it the ninth most valuable U.S. company, right behind Tesla Inc. CEO Larry Ellison's fortune swelled by more than $100 billion in a single session, lifting his net worth toward $400 billion — less than $40 billion shy of Elon Musk, who remains the world's wealthiest person.

The enthusiasm spilled over into the broader AI sector, with the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ climbing 1.5%, on track for a sixth consecutive gain and a new record highs.

Major indices also hit milestones, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.4% to a record above 6,545, while the Nasdaq 100 hovered just shy of fresh highs.

On the macro side, inflation data delivered another surprise. The Producer Price Index slipped 0.1% in August, defying expectations for a 0.3% increase. Wholesale inflation slowed sharply on a yearly basis as well, falling from 3.3% to 2.6%.

A 25-basis-point interest rate cut next week is now fully priced in. Treasury yields fell, with the 30-year dipping to 4.70%.

Commodities were higher: crude oil surged 2% above $63 per barrel after Poland said it shot down Russian drones violating its airspace, a move later confirmed by President Donald Trump who commented by saying “Here we go.”

Gold gained 0.5% to $3,645 an ounce, while Bitcoin BTC/USD advanced 2% to $113,800.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day %
• S&P 5006,541.480.4%
• Nasdaq 10023,902.070.3%
• Russell 20002,378.65-0.1%
• Dow Jones45,542.01-0.4%
Updated by 12:20 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 0.4% to $600.34.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA slipped 0.4% to $456.16.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rose 0.2% to $581.75.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM held steady at $236.68.
  • The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK outperformed, up 2.1%; the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP lagged, down 1.2%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers

NameChg %
Oracle Corporation40.07%
Broadcom Inc. AVGO9.35%
Vistra Corp. VST8.75%
Constellation Energy Corp. CEG7.95%
NRG Energy, Inc. NRG5.94%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers

NameChg %
Synopsys, Inc. SNPS-34.54%
The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD-9.48%
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS-8.13%
EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM-5.68%
Gartner, Inc. IT-5.55%
