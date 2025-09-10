- Oracle soared 40%, its biggest rally since 1992, after reporting massive AI-related order backlogs.
- CEO Larry Ellison’s net worth jumped $100 billion to $400 billion, just $36 billion shy of Elon Musk, as Oracle nears $1 trillion valuation.
AI-linked stocks rallied Wednesday, fueled by investor optimism that artificial intelligence will power earnings growth after Oracle Corp. ORCL revealed a massive backlog of AI-related orders.
Oracle shares skyrocketed more than 40% – the company’s strongest single-day rally since December 1992 – despite missing Wall Street forecasts on both revenue and earnings last quarter. Investors instead focused on the company's multi-cloud database business, which exploded 1,529% year-over-year thanks to partnerships with Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and Microsoft Corp. MSFT.
The rally pushed Oracle closer to the rarefied $1 trillion market cap club, making it the ninth most valuable U.S. company, right behind Tesla Inc. CEO Larry Ellison's fortune swelled by more than $100 billion in a single session, lifting his net worth toward $400 billion — less than $40 billion shy of Elon Musk, who remains the world's wealthiest person.
The enthusiasm spilled over into the broader AI sector, with the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ climbing 1.5%, on track for a sixth consecutive gain and a new record highs.
Major indices also hit milestones, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.4% to a record above 6,545, while the Nasdaq 100 hovered just shy of fresh highs.
On the macro side, inflation data delivered another surprise. The Producer Price Index slipped 0.1% in August, defying expectations for a 0.3% increase. Wholesale inflation slowed sharply on a yearly basis as well, falling from 3.3% to 2.6%.
A 25-basis-point interest rate cut next week is now fully priced in. Treasury yields fell, with the 30-year dipping to 4.70%.
Commodities were higher: crude oil surged 2% above $63 per barrel after Poland said it shot down Russian drones violating its airspace, a move later confirmed by President Donald Trump who commented by saying “Here we go.”
Gold gained 0.5% to $3,645 an ounce, while Bitcoin BTC/USD advanced 2% to $113,800.
Wednesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs
|Major Indices
|Price
|1-day %
|• S&P 500
|6,541.48
|0.4%
|• Nasdaq 100
|23,902.07
|0.3%
|• Russell 2000
|2,378.65
|-0.1%
|• Dow Jones
|45,542.01
|-0.4%
According to Benzinga Pro data:
- The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 0.4% to $600.34.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA slipped 0.4% to $456.16.
- The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rose 0.2% to $581.75.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM held steady at $236.68.
- The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK outperformed, up 2.1%; the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP lagged, down 1.2%.
S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers
|Name
|Chg %
|Oracle Corporation
|40.07%
|Broadcom Inc. AVGO
|9.35%
|Vistra Corp. VST
|8.75%
|Constellation Energy Corp. CEG
|7.95%
|NRG Energy, Inc. NRG
|5.94%
S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers
|Name
|Chg %
|Synopsys, Inc. SNPS
|-34.54%
|The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD
|-9.48%
|Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS
|-8.13%
|EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM
|-5.68%
|Gartner, Inc. IT
|-5.55%
