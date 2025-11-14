Space Stock Earnings Tracker: Firefly, Rocket Lab, AST and More

The third-quarter earnings season is wrapping up and most reports from commercial space companies are in. Here's a look at the details from the space sector's Q3 reports.

Rocket Lab – RKLB

Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:RKLB) reported its third-quarter results after Monday's closing bell with revenue of $155.05 million which beat the consensus estimate of $151.75 million.

The end-to-end space company reported a third-quarter loss of three cents per share, beating analyst estimates for a loss of 11 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

"This past quarter we've once again delivered record revenue of $155m at record GAAP gross margin of 37%, and a new annual launch record is just days away," said Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab.

AST SpaceMobile – ASTS

On Monday, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) reported quarterly losses of 45 cents per share, which missed the analyst estimate for losses of 23 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $14.73 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $19.93 million.

However, the company reaffirmed its second-half 2025 revenue guidance of between $50 million and $75 million.

Virgin Galactic – SPCE

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) reported its Q3 results after Thursday's closing bell with revenue of $365,000, flat from the prior year’s third quarter, and a loss of $1.09 per share.

Virgin Galactic said the Flight Test Program is on track to commence in the third quarter of 2026, with the first commercial spaceflights on track for the fourth quarter of 2026.

Private astronaut flights are expected to begin six to eight weeks after the first commercial flight of 2026.

SPCE stock climbed on the spaceflight update and narrower-than-anticipated loss per share.

Firefly Aerospace – FLY

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY) reported revenue of $30.78 million for the third quarter on Wednesday, beating estimates of $27.71 million.

The company reported a third-quarter adjusted loss of 33 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 41 cents per share, per Benzinga Pro.

"Our strong third quarter revenue growth reflects steady execution of our spacecraft teams on multiple contracts as well as progress made by our launch teams," said CEO Jason Kim.

Firefly raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to a new range of $150 million to $158 million. Analysts had been anticipating full-year revenue of $135.49 million.

Sidus Space – SIDU

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) is set to release its Q3 earnings report after Friday's closing bell and will host a conference call at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The company reported losses of 31 cents per share and revenue of $1.26 million last quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Intuitive Machines – LUNR

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) has not yet confirmed a date for its third-quarter earnings release. Benzinga Pro shows an estimated date of Nov. 25, though investors await confirmation from the company.

