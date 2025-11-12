Firefly Aerospace rocket take-off
November 12, 2025 4:31 PM 1 min read

Firefly Aerospace Stock Rockets Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat, Stronger FY25 Forecast

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Firefly Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ:FLY) reported third-quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q3 Highlights: Firefly Aerospace, which went public in August, reported revenue of $30.78 million for the third quarter, beating estimates of $27.71 million. The company reported a third-quarter adjusted loss of 33 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 41 cents per share, per Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 38% on a year-over-year basis, and jumped 98% sequentially.

“Our strong third quarter revenue growth reflects steady execution of our spacecraft teams on multiple contracts as well as progress made by our launch teams,” said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace

Firefly raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance from a range of $133 million to $145 million to a new range of $150 million to $158 million. Analysts had been anticipating full-year revenue of $135.49 million.

Firefly executives will provide more details on the company's full-year outlook on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

FLY Price Action: Firefly Aerospace shares were up 17.42% in Wednesday’s after-hours session, trading at $21.50 at publication time, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: courtesy of Firefly Aerospace.

