Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) isn't acting like the same scrappy lunar lander startup it was two years ago. The stock is grinding toward a Golden Cross, a classic bullish signal where the 50-day moving average breaks above the 200-day, and the timing couldn't be better.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

The company has been rolling out announcements that make its earlier Moon missions look like the warm-up.

A NASA-Backed, 400,000-Sq.-Ft. Lunar Playground

The biggest intrigue? Intuitive Machines just locked in a dedicated bay at Texas A&M's forthcoming Space Institute, a $200 million state-backed facility designed to do something no Earth site can: mimic the Moon at scale.

Intuitive Machines will use its bay to test and refine Moon RACER, its lunar terrain vehicle built for NASA's Artemis campaign. The facility will also bake in 16 years of LROC-derived lunar data collected by Intuitive Machines — the most extensive dataset of the Moon on Earth.

Read Also: Firefly Vs. RocketLab: Wall Street’s New Space Race Has A Defense Twist

Then There's The Big One: An $800 Million Acquisition

While investors dig into photos of Moon RACER kicking up simulated regolith, the company quietly dropped a transformative bomb: an $800 million acquisition of Lanteris Space Systems. This isn't just expansion — it's a shift in identity.

Intuitive Machines will now own:

A satellite manufacturer with roots back to 1957

A line of business that builds spacecraft for the US Space Force, NASA, and commercial operators

A revenue base projected to grow from $228 million to $850 million

As CEO Steve Altemus put it, the move "transitions [the company] from a lunar company to a multi-domain space prime."

Why It Matters For The Stock

You now have a fundamentally different company: A lunar contractor with NASA pedigree + a commercial/military satellite prime + a state-backed lunar lab partnership + a stock setting up for a technical breakout.

If LUNR does complete its Golden Cross, it won't just be a chart pattern — it'll be a signal that Wall Street is waking up to the fact that Intuitive Machines is no longer playing in one domain. It's positioning itself across all of them.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock