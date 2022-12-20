Benzinga
Elon Musk's Twitter Rolls Out 'Blue For Business' — Here's What It Will Offer Brands, Employees
- Elon Musk's Twitter has rolled out 'Blue for Business,' enabling brands to distinguish key employees on the microblogging site.
- Twitter Blue for Business allows brands to verify affiliated accounts with their main Twitter handle and have a square company badge next to display names. These accounts will show a miniature version of the main account's avatar next to the new checkmarks.
Visa Pitches Auto-Payments On Ethereum Blockchain In Deeper Crypto Push
- Global payments giant Visa Inc V has released a paper outlining how the firm could work with Ethereum (ETH/USD) to enable automated payments from self-custodial crypto wallets.
- The paper, originally presented as part of a company hackathon held earlier this year, explores how the Ethereum mainnet can offer users the capability of scheduling auto-payments with the support of Visa.
$1.7M Worth Of Bitcoin Awakens From Dormant Wallets Linked To QuadrigaCX
- After years of dormancy, five wallets linked to the now-defunct Canadian cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX have been spotted moving around $1.7 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC/USD).
- Over 104 Bitcoins were transferred to various wallets from these previously inaccessible wallets, said crypto researcher ZachXBT in a tweet on Monday.
Honeywell Agrees To Pay $203M To Resolve Foreign Corruption Charges
- Honeywell International Inc HON has agreed to pay $202.7 million to resolve corruption investigations in the U.S. and Brazil.
- Allegations were raised regarding Honeywell's business practice of paying bribes to officers of Brazil's state-owned oil company, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.
- Honeywell's subsidiary has entered into a three-year Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the Department of Justice related to conspiracy charges to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in connection with a project awarded in 2010.
Amazon Web Services Secures Navy Contract For Over $700M
- The United States Navy awarded Amazon.com Inc's AMZN cloud computing division a five-year enterprise software license contract worth $723.9 million.
- The deal will provide the Navy access to Amazon Web Services (AWS) commercial cloud environment, Professional Services, and its training and certification courses.
Ryanair Concludes Four-Year Pay Deal With Irish Pilots' Union
- Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY has signed a four-year pay agreement with the Fórsa union and its Irish pilots under which Ryanair's Irish pilots will receive an accelerated restoration of pay cuts previously agreed during the Covid Pandemic.
- These pay cuts will now be fully restored in the Irish pilots' December payroll, and the agreement also incorporates three years of pay increases spread over the next four years up to March 2027.
Wall Street Journal
'Fortnite' Tricks Players To Purchase Stuff And Invades Children's Privacy? Its Maker Will Pay $520M To Settle FTC Accusation
- The Federal Trade Commission alleged that Epic Games' "Fortnite" violated online privacy protection for children and tricked players into making unintended purchases.
- The videogame developer responsible for the most played online game in the world has agreed to pay $520 million to settle FTC accusations.
- Privately held Epic Games -owned by its creator Tim Sweeney, Tencent TCEHY, Sony SONY, and Kirkby (3%)- had to resolve two civil complaints.
Reuters
Boeing Receives Congress Support For 737 MAX Deadline Waiver
- Boeing Co BA has earned Congress' backing to cancel the new safety standard deadline for its 737 MAX aircraft.
- Congress imposed the December 27 deadline in 2020 in response to the two fatal 737 MAX crashes.
- The deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.
Justin Bieber Lashes Out At H&M For Using His Image Without Consent
- Pop star Justin Bieber has reprimanded the Swedish clothing giant Hennes & Mauritz AB HNNMY for presenting his image without permission.
- The brand featured the singer's image and lyrics in its clothes.
- The merchandise included H&M's hoodies, t-shirts, and sweatshirts with pictures of Bieber and quotes from his songs.
Paris Court Slaps Apple With Fine Of €1M Over App Store Practices
- The Paris Commercial Court slapped a fine of €1 million on Apple Inc (AAPL) for imposing abusive commercial clauses on French app developers for accessing its App Store.
- The court ruling said there was no need to order Apple to change the App Store's clauses as the European Union's incoming Digital Markets Act would require changes.
Financial Times
On A Mission As Top European Player, Galapagos Looks For Acquisition Targets
- Galapagos NV GLPG is reportedly looking for M&A deals with companies with products still in the preclinical or early stage of development.
- The former chief scientific officer of Johnson & Johnson JNJ took the reins at the struggling Belgian biotech this year.
- Paul Stoffels is on a "mission" to reinstate Galapagos as a top European biotech player.
Bloomberg
British Airways Says Technical Glitch Resolved That Resulted In Flight Delays
- British Airway's services, a unit of International Consolidated Airlines Group ICAGY, suffered long delays after a failure related to flight-planning software.
- The problem was due to a failure of software that British Airway pilots access via Apple Inc's iPads, people familiar with the matter said.
- That system was being upgraded, according to the people.
Photo by Tada Images on Shutterstock
