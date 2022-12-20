ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

On A Mission As Top European Player, Galapagos Looks For Acquisition Targets

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 20, 2022 8:17 AM | 1 min read
On A Mission As Top European Player, Galapagos Looks For Acquisition Targets
  • Galapagos NV GLPG is reportedly looking for M&A deals with companies with products still in the preclinical or early stage of development.
  • The former chief scientific officer of Johnson & Johnson JNJ took the reins at the struggling Belgian biotech this year.
  • Paul Stoffels is on a "mission," Financial Times reported, to reinstate Galapagos as a top European biotech player.
  • Financial Times said Stoffels is looking for companies with good drugs that had not yet reached human trials or were in the early stages that Galapagos could accelerate to market. 
  • After the worst biotech sell-off since the early 2000s, he said valuations were starting to appear attractive.
  • "We won't buy a phase 3 and compete with Pfizer, Amgen, and AbbVie, that's not what we can do," the report added, citing Stoffels. 
  • Since Stoffels took over as chief executive in April, he has done two small deals as part of his plan to expand CAR-T technology inside hospitals.
  • Galapagos bought Cellpoint and AboundBio, for a combined €225 million, propelling into next-generation cell therapy.
  • Galapagos will install its manufacturing capabilities in 10 European hospitals this year, and up to 20 next year, when it will also launch in the U.S.
  • Price Action: GLPG shares closed lower by 0.97% at $39.67 on Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEurasiaBiotechM&ANewsHealth CareRumorsMediaGeneral