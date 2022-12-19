Elon Musk's Twitter Rolls Out 'Blue For Business' — Here's What It Will Offer Brands, Employees

Elon Musk's Twitter has rolled out 'Blue for Business,' enabling brands to distinguish key employees on the microblogging site.

What Happened: Twitter Blue for Business allows brands to verify affiliated accounts with their main Twitter handle and have a square company badge next to display names. These accounts will show a miniature version of the main account's avatar next to the new checkmarks.

"As a Twitter Blue for Business subscriber, a company can link any number of their affiliated individuals, businesses and brands to their account. When they do, affiliated accounts will get a small badge of their parent company's profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark," the platform stated.

Twitter Blue for Business is currently available for only a select group of brands. The feature will expand to more businesses who "wish to subscribe" next year.

Why It's Important: Earlier this month, Twitter finally re-launched the $8 Twitter Blue subscription service. The revamped Twitter Blue version came with a standard Blue checkmark and a new 'Gold' badge for verified official business accounts.

The microblogging site also introduced 'Gray' checkmarks for government and multilateral accounts. This badge is now live and can be seen next to the display names. Although, some government Twitter accounts have not yet switched to the gray checkmark.

