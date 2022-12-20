Justin Bieber Lashes Out At H&M For Using His Image Without Consent

- Pop star Justin Bieber has reprimanded the Swedish clothing giant Hennes & Mauritz AB HNNMY for presenting his image without permission.
- The brand, Reuters reported, featured the singer's image and lyrics in its clothes.
- The merchandise included H&M's hoodies, t-shirts and sweatshirts with pictures of Bieber and quotes from his songs.
- Also Read: Nike Cuts Ties With NBA Player Kyrie Irving
- "The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it," Bieber said in his Instagram post, and also urged his fans and about 270 million followers not to buy the merchandise.
- "As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures," the report quoted a spokesperson for H&M.
- Also See: Fashion Retailer H&M Proposes Cost Cut To Tide Over Economic Pressure
- Price Action: HNNMY shares closed higher by 0.48% at $2.11 on Monday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.