Range
4.17 - 4.35
Vol / Avg.
181.2K/350.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.38 - 6.25
Mkt Cap
10.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.35
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
2.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
International Airlines Group is a European airline group flying under the British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, and Vueling brands. In 2019, the company carried 118 million passengers to its network of 279 destinations globally. The group's main airport hubs are London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Madrid, Barcelona, and Dublin. The company generated sales of EUR 25.5 billion in 2019.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

Intl Cons Airlines Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intl Cons Airlines Group (ICAGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intl Cons Airlines Group (OTCPK: ICAGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intl Cons Airlines Group's (ICAGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intl Cons Airlines Group.

Q

What is the target price for Intl Cons Airlines Group (ICAGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intl Cons Airlines Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Intl Cons Airlines Group (ICAGY)?

A

The stock price for Intl Cons Airlines Group (OTCPK: ICAGY) is $4.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intl Cons Airlines Group (ICAGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intl Cons Airlines Group.

Q

When is Intl Cons Airlines Group (OTCPK:ICAGY) reporting earnings?

A

Intl Cons Airlines Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Intl Cons Airlines Group (ICAGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intl Cons Airlines Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Intl Cons Airlines Group (ICAGY) operate in?

A

Intl Cons Airlines Group is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.