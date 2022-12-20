ñol

Boeing Receives Congress Support For 737 MAX Deadline Waiver: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 20, 2022 6:22 AM | 1 min read
  • Boeing Co BA has earned Congress’ backing to cancel new safety standard deadline for its 737 MAX aircraft.
  • The December 27 deadline, Reuters reported, was imposed by Congress in 2020 in response to the two fatal 737 MAX crashes.
  • The deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.
  • RelatedBoeing Continues To Convince Congress For 737 MAX 10 Deadline Extension
  • Boeing had been lobbying for the waiver for months as it had bagged more than 1,000 orders for its best-selling MAX.
  • Congress is expected to approve the legislation for the waiver this week.
  • Congress was caught between those who supported the waiver citing fears of job cuts, and the families of the crash victims who opposed any such decision.
  • Faulty sensor data had erroneously activated a software function, MCAS, which played an important role in the crashes.
  • The report noted that the bill would allow the new MAX variants to have the same alerting systems as the MAX 8 and MAX 9 currently in service. 
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.09% at $185.85 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

