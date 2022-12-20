Boeing Receives Congress Support For 737 MAX Deadline Waiver: Report

by

Boeing Co BA has earned Congress’ backing to cancel new safety standard deadline for its 737 MAX aircraft.

The December 27 deadline, Reuters reported, was imposed by Congress in 2020 in response to the two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

The deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.

Boeing had been lobbying for the waiver for months as it had bagged more than 1,000 orders for its best-selling MAX.

Congress is expected to approve the legislation for the waiver this week.

Congress was caught between those who supported the waiver citing fears of job cuts, and the families of the crash victims who opposed any such decision.

Faulty sensor data had erroneously activated a software function, MCAS, which played an important role in the crashes.

The report noted that the bill would allow the new MAX variants to have the same alerting systems as the MAX 8 and MAX 9 currently in service.

Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.09% at $185.85 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

BA shares are trading higher by 0.09% at $185.85 in premarket on the last check Tuesday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

