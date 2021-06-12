Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Biogen, Bitcoin, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

The past week's bullish calls included the e-commerce leader, a top biotech and the airlines.

The iPhone maker, the top cryptocurrency and a COVID-19 vaccine maker were among the bearish calls seen.

The big three U.S. indexes offered mixed signals last week, with the Nasdaq ending almost 2% higher, the S&P 500 up fractionally and the Dow Jones industrials lagging with almost a 1% retreat.

The S&P 500 did manage to eke out a new record high last week, but overall, Wall Street seemed to be in wait and see mode, with speculation that the reopening cycle may have already peaked, former drivers tech and financials still sputtering and ahead of the coming week's FOMC meeting. The Consumer Price Index came in hotter than expected, though the muted market reaction suggests inflation fears may have already been priced in.

Bucking the low volume trend last week were the meme stocks, which offered retail investors another wild ride. In addition, a notable FDA drug approval gave biotech stocks a bit of a boost. Still, some investment firms are anticipating a muted second half of the year for the markets.

The week also saw the Keystone Pipeline shut down, a major internet outage, the Worldwide Developers Conference and an agreement on a global corporate tax.

Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

Although Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has lagged other FAANG names over the last year, its growth momentum will continue. So says the investment strategist featured in Adam Eckert's "Stephanie Link Sees Continued Growth Momentum For Amazon Stock."

In "5 Biogen Analysts On FDA Approval Of Alzheimer's Drug Aduhelm, Broad Label, Pricing," Shanthi Rexaline reveals why some see a strong drug launch ahead for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

"MKM Partners Initiates Coverage On Airline Sector, Names Delta Top Pick" by Wayne Duggan examines expectations for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) and its peers as Americans take to the sky again.

Phil Hall's "UBS Analyst Upgrades Target: What You Need To Know" discusses why Target Corporation's (NYSE:TGT) valuation is modest compared to its peers and there is more to come from the retailer this year.

In Priya Nigam's "JPMorgan Upgrades UPS After Recent Sell-Off," discover why the United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) investor day impressed one top analyst, who now sees an "attractive entry point" for the shares.

The Bears

"Apple Will Find It Hard To Recover From Fallout Over App Store Policies, Says Bill Gurley" by Madhukumar Warrier explores how Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) could have avoided the mess in which it finds itself.

In Adrian Zmudzinski's "Bitcoin Might Be Entering A Bearish Market, JPMorgan Analysts Suggest," find out what signal one top analyst sees as pointing to a bear market for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) despite its recent price movements.

Wayne Duggan's "2 Reasons Why Tesla Has Become An EV Stock Laggard" shows that there has been a clear shift in investor sentiment toward Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)relative to other electric vehicle stocks.

The Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock run could be over as COVID-19 fades from the headlines, according to "Why BofA Is Bearish On Moderna Despite COVID-19 Vaccine Success" by Shanthi Rexaline.

In "BofA Downgrades Clover Health After 100% Stock Surge," Priya Nigam looks at how recent price moves have overshadowed the prospects for meme stock Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV).

