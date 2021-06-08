 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

2 Reasons Why Tesla Has Become An EV Stock Laggard
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 08, 2021 11:29am   Comments
Share:
2 Reasons Why Tesla Has Become An EV Stock Laggard

For years, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the top electric vehicle investment to own in the market, generating huge returns and leaving legacy auto stocks in the dust.

Yet DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said Tuesday that there has been a clear shift in investor sentiment toward Tesla relative to other EV stocks in recent months.

Colas On Tesla’s Underperformance: Tesla shares are down about 15% since the beginning of May, and Colas said that weakness is particularly noticeable when compared to the impressive performance of other EV stocks in that same time:

  • Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) is up about 33%.
  • Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) is up about 2%.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) is up about 35%.
  • Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) is up about 53%.
  • ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) is up about 17%.
  • Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) is up about 11%.
  • Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) is up about 10%.
  • Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) is up about 28%.
  • Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) is up about 35%.

Related Link: Car Wars: Ford Analyst Raises Price Target, Praises Product Pipeline

Colas calculated the average return of this group of EV stocks since the beginning of May is about 21%, which means Tesla underperformed the group by about 36% during that stretch.

Colas On Tesla Stock Weakness: Colas said there are two possible reasons for Tesla’s underperformance.

First, Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s antics, most recently related to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), are causing serious EV investors to look for alternatives to Tesla, the DataTrek co-founder said. 

The second potential explanation is that Tesla is no longer the exciting EV play with huge upside that it once was. The company is now a member of the S&P 500 and has a $594-billion market cap.

Colas said the likeliest explanation for Tesla’s underperformance is a combination of the two catalysts.

“The rally in what are ultimately small and/or deeply unprofitable companies since the start of May is a useful tell that underneath a seemingly dull market ... animal spirits are actually quite high,” Colas said.

Benzinga’s Take: Tesla still has tremendous long-term growth ahead in the next decade, but much of that growth is likely already priced into the stock’s nearly $600-billion market cap.

It’s understandable why many EV investors looking for major upside have moved on to betting on stocks that could be the next big thing in the EV space.

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Wells FargoInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight
Apr 2021Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021Credit SuisseReiteratesNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Report Cites Confidential IRS Data To Reveal Tax Histories Of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Other Billionaires
Semi Tough: Tesla Electric Class 8 Truck Leader Departs Company
Square Invests $5 Million To Build Solar-Powered Bitcoin Mine With Blockstream: Here's What You Need To Know
Why you Need to Watch out for this new EV Player in 2021
Why Tesla Shares Are Moving Today
Ford's New Maverick: Utility Of A Pickup, Efficiency Of An Econobox
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: DataTrek Research electric vehicles EVs Nicholas ColasAnalyst Color Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
RKTArgus ResearchInitiates Coverage On23.0
ORMPAegis CapitalMaintains20.0
SLLHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains4.8
QTSBMO CapitalDowngrades78.0
BIIBRBC CapitalMaintains400.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com