What To Know About The Glitch That Crashed The Internet Today

Much of the Internet went offline for about an hour or so on Tuesday morning due to a glitch originating with the cloud computing services provider Fastly (NYSE: FSLY).

What Happened: Fastly supports corporate and government websites and apps around the world.

Three-quarters of the traffic coming from Fastly disappeared at around 5:49 a.m. ET, according to a CNN report, impacting such online platforms as Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Target (NYSE: TGT), The New York Times (NYSE: NYT), Reddit, and the U.K. government’s home page. Benzinga was among the media outlets that went offline.

The San Francisco-headquartered Fastly posted a message on its Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) page at 7:09 a.m. ET that reported, “We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online.”

Why It Happened: Fastly identified the source of the disruption as being its content delivery network (CDN), though it remains unclear what went awry.

As of 8:00 a.m. ET, the company’s status page announced the problem was resolved.

“Fastly has observed recovery of all services and has resolved this incident,” the company stated. “Customers could continue to experience a period of increased origin load and lower Cache Hit Ratio (CHR).”

