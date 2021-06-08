 Skip to main content

What To Know About The Glitch That Crashed The Internet Today
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 08, 2021 10:38am   Comments
What To Know About The Glitch That Crashed The Internet Today

Much of the Internet went offline for about an hour or so on Tuesday morning due to a glitch originating with the cloud computing services provider Fastly (NYSE: FSLY).

What Happened: Fastly supports corporate and government websites and apps around the world.

Three-quarters of the traffic coming from Fastly disappeared at around 5:49 a.m. ET, according to a CNN report, impacting such online platforms as Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Target (NYSE: TGT), The New York Times (NYSE: NYT), Reddit, and the U.K. government’s home page. Benzinga was among the media outlets that went offline.

The San Francisco-headquartered Fastly posted a message on its Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) page at 7:09 a.m. ET that reported, “We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online.”

See Also: Crypto Live: What Is Nothing Coin?

Why It Happened: Fastly identified the source of the disruption as being its content delivery network (CDN), though it remains unclear what went awry.

As of 8:00 a.m. ET, the company’s status page announced the problem was resolved.

“Fastly has observed recovery of all services and has resolved this incident,” the company stated. “Customers could continue to experience a period of increased origin load and lower Cache Hit Ratio (CHR).”

(Illustration via Pixabay.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Content Delivery Network Internet crash RedditNews Top Stories Tech Best of Benzinga

