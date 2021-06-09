 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Target Hikes Quarterly Dividend by 32%

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 10:22am   Comments
Share:
  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announced a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per common share.
  • The latest move represents a 32.4% increase from the previous dividend of $0.68.
  • With the increase announced today, 2021 is on track to be the 50th consecutive year in which Target has increased its annual dividend.
  • “We first look to invest fully in our business, in projects that meet our strategic and financial criteria. We then look to support our dividend and build on our record of increasing the annual dividend, which we’ve maintained for nearly 50 years,” said CFO Michael Fiddelke.
  • UBS had also upgraded Target stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $210 to $265.
  • Price Action: TGT shares are trading higher by 0.58% at $236.43 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TGT)

UBS Analyst Upgrades Target: What You Need To Know
What To Know About The Glitch That Crashed The Internet Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Target, Biogen Or Delta Air Lines?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 8, 2021
Modest Inventory Bump Not Likely To Slow Freight's Flow Anytime Soon
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com