fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.51
333.33
+ 1.04%
DIA
+ 0.32
344.47
+ 0.09%
SPY
+ 2.02
419.63
+ 0.48%
TLT
+ 0.85
140.84
+ 0.6%
GLD
+ 0.76
176.22
+ 0.43%

Bitcoin Might Be Entering A Bearish Market, JPMorgan Analysts Suggest

byAdrian Zmudzinski
June 10, 2021 3:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Might Be Entering A Bearish Market, JPMorgan Analysts Suggest

JPMorgan Chase analysts think Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) might be entering a bear market.

What Happened: According to a Thursday Bloomberg report, a team of analysts at JPMorgan, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, suggested that Bitcoin is showing bearish signs despite its recent upward price movements.

The analysts explained that Bitcoin’s relatively depressed share of total crypto market value is another concerning trend and said, “We believe that the return to backwardation in recent weeks has been a negative signal pointing to a bear market," they wrote in a note.

The analysis is based on the 21-day rolling average of the 2nd Bitcoin futures spread over the coin's spot prices.

JPMorgan pointed out that the Bitcoin futures curve was in backwardation for most of 2018 before the coin fell by 74% after major growth in 2017.

This is purportedly an “unusual development and a reflection of how weak Bitcoin demand is at the moment from institutional investors.”

The banking giant's experts also point out that Bitcoin now accounts for only about 42% of the whole cryptocurrency market capitalization, down from 70% earlier this year.

This is viewed by many as a sign that retail investors are lifting other coins and the bank's analysts suggested that only after BTC would regain a share of at least 50%, it will be possible to consider whether the bear market is over or not.

In late April, Panigirtzoglou correctly predicted that Bitcoin was in for a major correction if it did not regain $60,000 soon.

The coin fell to the low $30,000 region shortly afterward.

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin's price increased by over 7.2% from its 24-hour low of $35,749 to a high of $38,334 before settling at a price of $36,682 as of press time.


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Downgrades Markets Analyst Ratings General

Related Articles

Crypto Stocks Hold Their Ground As Analysts Say Bitcoin May Reach New Lows

Stocks of companies exposed to the cryptocurrency market stay high as analysts at the world's top bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), suggest that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is headed lower. read more

DBS Bank Singapore Launches Asia's First Direct Crypto Offering To Clients

Asia’s largest bank has moved to offer its wealthiest clients direct access to cryptocurrencies. read more

It's Never Been Easier To Buy Cryptocurrencies. Here Is Why.

The first decentralized cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was created in 2009 by the mysterious developer Satoshi Nakamoto. Over the past decade, a host of other digital currencies have become available. These are collectively known as ‘altcoins’ and, by some estimates, number over 5,000 unique tokens each with their own proposed use cases.  read more

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon Still 'Doesn't Care About Bitcoin,' Even If His Clients Are

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon hasn’t changed his views on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) but has conceded to offer Bitcoin-centric financial products after significant demand from clients. read more