 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

G7 Agrees to Minimum 15% Corporate Tax: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 8:54am   Comments
Share:
G7 Agrees to Minimum 15% Corporate Tax: Reuters
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Inc (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Google-parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares traded lower between 0.1% and 0.5% after the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%, Reuters reports.
  • The G7's proposals target technology companies that sell services remotely and ascribe the majority of their profits to intellectual property held in low-tax jurisdictions.
  • The deal wouldn't dent big tech unless countries like Ireland agree to the G7 agreement, as the tax haven's economy booms with billions in investment from big tech due to lower taxes. 
  • Dublin has endured European Union's stance to harmonize tax rules and is unlikely to accept a higher minimum tax rate.
  • The focus of the deal has shifted to G20 countries for wider acceptance.
  • Previously, President Joe Biden proposed a similar tax slab for organizations including Google, Amazon, and Apple that were escaping taxes, citing research and development, foreign credits, and stock-based compensation.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FB)

Jeff Bezos Will Travel To Space On Blue Origin Flight
Altium Snubs Autodesk's $3.9B Acquisition Proposal: Reuters
Apple Staff Pushes Back Against Tim Cook's Call For Return To Office In September: Report
5 Things You Might Not Know About Bernard Arnault, The World's Richest Person (For Now)
5 Bestselling Garth Brooks Albums Of All Time
SPACs Attack Recap: PSTH Among 4 SPAC Deals, One New Rumor And Headline News
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com