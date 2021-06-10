 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why BofA Is Bearish On Moderna Despite COVID-19 Vaccine Success
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 11:45am   Comments
Share:
Why BofA Is Bearish On Moderna Despite COVID-19 Vaccine Success

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares have been on an extended run since 2020, and with the gains, the stock is already capturing Moderna's pipeline upside, according to a BofA Securities analyst. 

The Moderna Analyst: Geoff Meacham maintained an Underperform rating on Moderna with a $100 price target.

The Moderna Thesis: The share momentum continues to be almost entirely driven by COVID-19 headlines, and the focus is likely to return to the company's non-COVID-19 pipeline over the next 12-18 months, Meacham said in a Thursday note. 

BofA's sum-of-the-parts net present value analysis, the analyst said, ascribes $56/share to the COVID-19 vaccine program, $25/share for the other pipeline programs and $19/share in net cash, the analyst said.

The next few years will likely be the most profitable for the company for the foreseeable future, Meacham said.

The cytomegalovirus vaccine is the closest asset to commercial launch, with an estimated launch timeline of 2024, the analyst said. 

It is unlikely that Moderna's non-COVID-19 pipeline can recoup the sales decline from the COVID-19 vaccine any time soon, he said. 

Related Link: PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Moderna

Based on BofA's current COVID-19 estimates, the valuation of about $87 billion-plus assumes a 100% probability of success for Moderna's entire pipeline, Meacham said. This, according to the analyst, is an unlikely outcome.

"And while we do see clear positive read-through from success in COVID-19 to the company's prophylactic vaccines, many of Moderna's pipeline assets are several years from the market with multiple derisking steps left to go."

MRNA Price Action: At last check Thursday, Moderna shares were down 2.91% at $211.12. 

Related Link: Moderna, Lonza Team Up To Produce New Drug Substance for COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Latest Ratings for MRNA

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Chardan CapitalMaintainsBuy
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
May 2021Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MRNA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Roblox And Johnson & Johnson
Get A COVID-19 Vaccination And Choose From Cannabis Pre-Rolls, Dinner With The Governor, Selfie With A Blue Whale
Pfizer/BioNTech Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Trial In Children Below 12 Years: Reuters
Pharma, Biotech Stocks Start Week With A Bang After Biogen's Alzheimer's Approval
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Hookipa, PDS Biotech Report Positive Data, Ironwood CFO To Depart, Decision Day For Vertex
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Novavax, Exact Sciences And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA SecuritiesAnalyst Color Biotech Health Care Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NOWGoldman SachsMaintains695.0
LCIRoth CapitalMaintains7.0
CMEAtlantic EquitiesDowngrades235.0
QTSTruist SecuritiesDowngrades78.0
OGNEvercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage On
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com