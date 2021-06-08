 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Sidewalk: What Investors, Device Owners Should Know
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 08, 2021 4:38pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Sidewalk: What Investors, Device Owners Should Know

One of the largest companies in the world is launching a new service that will connect networks to different internet connections via their smart devices. The new technology has some positives mentioned by the company but also comes with red flags.

What Happened: Sidewalk, an internet sharing network from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), is an effort from the company to connect its devices and third parties.

Amazon’s internet sharing network will connect millions of Amazon Echo and Tile devices, according to Recode. The devices will “mesh” together using Bluetooth and radio frequencies.

Most Amazon Echo devices and Ring cameras began sharing internet capabilities and connected to the Amazon Sidewalk network as of June 8. Some newer tracking devices will be turned on beginning June 14.

The devices will connect to other Sidewalk-enabled devices within range, like other houses in your neighborhood. This practice will allow devices to stay connected to the internet even if out of range of a Wi-Fi network or the internet goes down.

Amazon is actively soliciting developers to add Sidewalk capabilities to other devices.

Related Link: EU Privacy Watchdog Initiates Probe Against Amazon

Amazon Sidewalk Positives, Negatives: Amazon mentions several benefits for its new Sidewalk network. Having the service can allow a Ring security camera to continue to send alerts if the internet goes down. Sidewalk could also help find a lost pet.

Careband, a wearable locator for people with dementia, is working to see if Amazon Sidewalk could help the company.

The biggest negatives are data and privacy. The Amazon Sidewalk network will see data passing through your neighbor’s devices and vice versa.

Owners of Amazon Sidewalk-connected devices will also share a small amount of internet bandwidth (500mb monthly max).

Another potential red flag is Amazon’s decision to automatically opt in users into the Sidewalk service rather than allowing users the ability to decide if they want to be a part of the free service.

“If this service is not providing you additional functionality you need, it certainly seems like this should be off,” Northeastern University associate professor David Choffnes told Recode.

Amazon told Recode that the decision to make the service opt out was done to make it easier for customers to take advantage of the benefits of Amazon Sidewalk.

“If you can’t provide a compelling reason for everybody to opt in, that’s a red flag,” Choffnes said.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a similar Find My Network option that uses all Apple devices that have the service enabled. The service will also help boost the profile for Apple AirTags.

Opting Out: Amazon product owners who want to opt out of the Amazon Sidewalk service have several options.

Amazon Echo device owners can open the Alexa app, go to settings, account setting, Amazon Sidewalk and choose disabled.

Ring owners can go to control center, Amazon Sidewalk, select disabled and confirm.

Photo courtesy of Amazon. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Amazon And Intuit Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day Of Trading
Amazon-Backed Startup To Build 'Smart Motors' For Commercial Fleets
Report Cites Confidential IRS Data To Reveal Tax Histories Of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Other Billionaires
What To Know About The Glitch That Crashed The Internet Today
Why you Need to Watch out for this new EV Player in 2021
Famed AI-Based ETF Slashed Tesla Holding In May, Bought Snapchat And These Stocks Instead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AirTags Amazon Echo Amazon Sidewalk Apple AirTags FInd My NetworkNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com