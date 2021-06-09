fbpx
Stephanie Link Sees Continued Growth Momentum For Amazon Stock

byAdam Eckert
June 9, 2021 5:20 pm
Although Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has lagged behind other FAANG names over the last year, the company's growth momentum will continue, Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Link's Amazon Thesis: E-commerce is on fire, she said, adding that Amazon is the No. 1 e-commerce company in the U.S.

Amazon Web Services is currently a $25 billion business and it could easily grow to be a $100 billion business in the next four to five years, Link said. 

The recent deal with MGM Studios is going to add to its size and scale in the streaming industry, she added. 

Amazon signed a definitive merger agreement with MGM Studios under which it will acquire the company for $8.45 billion.

Related Link: Amazon Buys MGM Studios For $8.45B: What You Need To Know

Amazon's annual Prime Day event is set to take place on June 21 and 22 and will feature more than two million deals globally.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon has traded as high as $3,554 and as low as $2,487.34 over a 52-week period.

At market close Wednesday, the stock was up 0.52% at $3,281.15.

(Photo courtesy of Amazon.)

