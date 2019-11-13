These Were The Most Active Securities On OTC Markets In October
Dollar trading volume on OTC Markets topped $29 billion in October, approximately a 4.5% increase from September.
For the month, total dollar volume on the OTCQX Market, the top tier of OTC Markets, was approximately $4.5 billion, down about 8% from September. Dollar volume on the OTCQB Market, the second tier of OTC Markets, however, was up dramatically, exceeding $3.5 billion, a 227% month-over-month increase from September.
As far as individual securities, the biggest volume gainers were spread throughout different countries and industries, showing no clear trend.
The security with the greatest month-over-month gains in dollar volume on OTCQX (in the top 30 most actively traded securities) was the F share of Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHVF), which increased 272% in October with $76 million worth of shares trading. That represents a dramatic gain for a security with only $308 million in dollar volume year-to-date.
Nearly $200 million worth of shares of AngloAmerican plc (OTCQX: NGLOY) changed hands in October, a 265% monthly increase, as the company closed in on an untapped copper mine in Peru. Traders were excited enough to make Anglo the fourth most-active security on OTCQX in October, the most actively traded month it’s had all year.
French advertising giant Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCQX: PUBGY) experienced a 144% increase in dollar volume, as the company warned of lower revenue for the year. German telecom company Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX: DTEGY) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCQX: ADRNY), the Dutch multinational retailer, experienced dollar volume increases of 126% and 113% respectively in October.
On the OTCQB Market, the largest gainer in dollar volume was Astea International Inc. (OTCQB: ATEA), which jumped after IFS, an enterprise applications vendor based in London, announced they were acquiring the company.
Below are the 10 most-active securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB Markets in October.
OTCQX
|Company Name
|Country
|Oct. Volume ($)
|Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY)
|Switzerland
|$1,554,001,761
|Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC)
|US
|$590,651,278
|Danone (OTCQX: DANOY)
|France
|$230,104,191
|Anglo American plc (OTCQX: NGLOY)
|United Kingdom
|$199,750,557
|Imperial Brands plc (OTCQX: IMBBY)
|United Kingdom
|$164,468,610
|adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY)
|Germany
|$114,026,446
|Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc (OTCQX: CWBHF)
|US
|$110,084,646
|BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY)
|France
|$108,487,878
|BASF SE (OTCQX: BASFY)
|Germany
|$88,230,490
|Infineon Technologies (OTCQX: IFNNY)
|Germany
|$82,798,789
OTCQB
|Company Name
|Country
|Oct. Volume ($)
|Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA)
|US
|$433,215,125
|Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAS)
|US
|$349,761,102
|Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKJ)
|US
|$314,685,24
|Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC)
|US
|$162,487,42
|CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI)
|US
|$38,519,392
|Fannie Me (OTCQB: FNMAT)
|US
|$27,870,810
|Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKM)
|US
|$21,892,447
|Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB: SMLR)
|US
|$14,821,787
|Astea International Inc. (OTCQB: ATEA)
|US
|$11,663,699
|Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAJ)
|US
|$8,512,110
Photo courtesy of AngloAmerican Mining
