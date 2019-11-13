Market Overview

These Were The Most Active Securities On OTC Markets In October
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2019 9:20am   Comments
Dollar trading volume on OTC Markets topped $29 billion in October, approximately a 4.5% increase from September.

For the month, total dollar volume on the OTCQX Market, the top tier of OTC Markets, was approximately $4.5 billion, down about 8% from September. Dollar volume on the OTCQB Market, the second tier of OTC Markets, however, was up dramatically, exceeding $3.5 billion, a 227% month-over-month increase from September.

As far as individual securities, the biggest volume gainers were spread throughout different countries and industries, showing no clear trend.

The security with the greatest month-over-month gains in dollar volume on OTCQX (in the top 30 most actively traded securities) was the F share of Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHVF), which increased 272% in October with $76 million worth of shares trading. That represents a dramatic gain for a security with only $308 million in dollar volume year-to-date.

Nearly $200 million worth of shares of AngloAmerican plc (OTCQX: NGLOY) changed hands in October, a 265% monthly increase, as the company closed in on an untapped copper mine in Peru. Traders were excited enough to make Anglo the fourth most-active security on OTCQX in October, the most actively traded month it’s had all year.

French advertising giant Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCQX: PUBGY) experienced a 144% increase in dollar volume, as the company warned of lower revenue for the year. German telecom company Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX: DTEGY) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCQX: ADRNY), the Dutch multinational retailer, experienced dollar volume increases of 126% and 113% respectively in October.

On the OTCQB Market, the largest gainer in dollar volume was Astea International Inc. (OTCQB: ATEA), which jumped after IFS, an enterprise applications vendor based in London, announced they were acquiring the company.

Below are the 10 most-active securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB Markets in October.

OTCQX

Company Name Country Oct. Volume ($)
Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY) Switzerland $1,554,001,761
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC) US $590,651,278
Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) France $230,104,191
Anglo American plc (OTCQX: NGLOY) United Kingdom $199,750,557
Imperial Brands plc (OTCQX: IMBBY) United Kingdom $164,468,610
adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY) Germany $114,026,446
Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc (OTCQX: CWBHF) US $110,084,646
BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY) France $108,487,878
BASF SE (OTCQX: BASFY) Germany $88,230,490
Infineon Technologies (OTCQX: IFNNY) Germany $82,798,789

OTCQB

Company Name Country Oct. Volume ($)
Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) US $433,215,125
Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAS) US $349,761,102
Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKJ) US $314,685,24
Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) US $162,487,42
CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) US $38,519,392
Fannie Me (OTCQB: FNMAT) US $27,870,810
Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKM) US $21,892,447
Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB: SMLR) US $14,821,787
Astea International Inc. (OTCQB: ATEA) US $11,663,699
Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAJ) US $8,512,110

Photo courtesy of AngloAmerican Mining

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Small Cap Insider Trades Global Markets Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

