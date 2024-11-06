Cannabis Stocks Collapse After Trump Win: Major Players See Double-Digit Declines At Wednesday's Close

Following Donald Trump's presidential election victory Tuesday, the cannabis sector took a sharp downturn.
Here's a summary of the largest stock declines across the industry based on data from Benzinga Pro.
- Get Benzinga’s exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. You can't afford to miss out if you’re serious about the business.
Top Cannabis Stocks And ETFs Facing Major Losses Post-Election
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNFF: Closed at $7.136, down $5.564 (-43.81%). Volume: 3,590,905 shares.
- Cansortium CNTMF: Ended at $0.09803, falling $0.058 (-37.16%). Volume: 2,226,672 shares.
- AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS: Closed at $4.935, down $1.935 (-28.17%). Volume: 35,572,290 shares.
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF: Closed at $2.23, down $0.884 (-28.39%). Volume: 3,072,876 shares.
- Cresco Labs CRLBF: Ended at $1.1342, dropping $0.3958 (-25.87%). Volume: 3,163,255 shares.
- C21 Investments CXXIF: Closed at $0.17, down $0.0536 (-23.97%). Volume: 218,362 shares.
- Canopy Growth CGC: Closed at $4.285, losing $1.305 (-23.35%). Volume: 10,958,783 shares.
- Scotts Miracle-Gro SMG: Closed at $74.46, falling $19.01 (-20.34%). Volume: 2,562,247 shares.
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF: Finished at $8.61, down $2.07 (-19.38%). Volume: 2,503,233 shares.
- Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF MJ: Closed at $2.71, down $0.61 (-18.37%). Volume: 3,404,675 shares.
- Aurora Cannabis ACB: Closed at $5.01, down $1.10 (-18.00%). Volume: 3,702,665 shares.
- Jushi Holdings JUSHF: Closed at $0.391, down $0.0753 (-16.15%). Volume: 587,553 shares.
- AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF YOLO: Closed at $2.7896, down $0.5304 (-15.98%). Volume: 314,508 shares.
- Vext Science VEXTF: Closed at $0.1165, down $0.021 (-15.27%). Volume: 379,172 shares.
- SNDL SNDL: Closed at $2.035, down $0.355 (-14.85%). Volume: 6,016,260 shares.
- Tilray Brands TLRY: Closed at $1.52, down $0.25 (-14.12%). Volume: 45,915,711 shares.
- Medical Marijuana Inc. MJNA: Closed at $0.0007, down $0.0001 (-12.5%). Volume: 25,466,093 shares.
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI: Closed at $1.675, down $0.175 (-9.46%). Volume: 1,274,063 shares.
- Village Farms International VFF: Closed at $0.8332, down $0.0659 (-7.33%). Volume: 1,133,165 shares.
Read Next: Cannabis REIT Giant IIPR Reports Q3 $39.7M Profit Despite Rent Delays In Sector
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Click on the image for more info.
Cannabis rescheduling seems to be right around the corner
Want to understand what this means for the future of the industry?
Hear directly for top executives, investors and policymakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, coming to Chicago this Oct. 8-9.
Get your tickets now before prices surge by following this link.