ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (ARCA: MJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF's (MJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF.

Q

What is the target price for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)?

A

The stock price for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (ARCA: MJ) is $9.16 last updated Today at 4:15:20 PM.

Q

Does ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 21, 2021.

Q

When is ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (ARCA:MJ) reporting earnings?

A

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) operate in?

A

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.