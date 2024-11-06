Donald Trump Defeats Kamala Harris To Win 2024 Election

Donald Trump has secured a win over his Democrat-rival Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, declared the Associated Press.

What Happened: On Tuesday, voters cast their ballots in a highly anticipated election, with Trump emerging victorious after a tense and closely-watched presidential election.

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) is the new Vice President-elect. Vance is a Marine veteran and the author of the book "Hillbilly Elegy."

Trump secured 70,847,899 votes (51%) and 267 electoral votes, while Harris garnered 65,935,467 votes (47.5%) and 224 electoral votes.

In the crucial battleground states of Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, Trump managed to secure key victories, gaining 16 electoral votes from each of Georgia and North Carolina, and 19 electoral votes from Pennsylvania.

In Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Trump overtook Harris in tight races, further solidifying his path to victory.

Although Nevada’s results are still pending, Trump is projected to perform well there based on current trends, helping him clinch enough electoral votes to win the presidency.

Meanwhile, for the first time in four years, Republicans have regained control of the U.S. Senate, securing a major power base in Washington.

This gives the GOP a pivotal role in confirming the new President's Cabinet and any potential Supreme Court nominations.

During the counting, Trump was initially at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, however as the results started coming in his favor, the President-elect decided to join his watch party at the convention center in West Palm Beach.

He was joined by former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, among other notable figures.

Donald Trump Jr. also joined the watch party and was seen shaking hands with supporters and pumping his fists in the air.

On X, formerly Twitter, Melania Trump shared the image of Barron Trump voting for the first time. She captioned the post, "Voted for the first time – for his dad."

Earlier in the day, the FBI also released a statement cautioning that fake bomb threats were made to polling stations in multiple states, with many of these seemingly originating from Russian email domains.

The bureau stated that none of the threats were deemed credible at the time.

Why it Matters: Trump and Harris’s 2024 presidential campaigns showcased contrasting strategies and challenges.

Trump sought to reclaim the presidency, committed to replacing thousands of federal employees with loyal supporters, implementing extensive tariffs on both allies and adversaries, and initiating what would be the largest deportation effort in U.S. history.

Trump intends to implement a 20% tax on imports, anticipating it will spark a U.S. manufacturing boom. His plan to eliminate all income taxes has come under criticism from liberals like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who called it "insane economics."

The first Trump presidency, which lasted from Jan. 20, 2017, to Jan. 20, 2021, was marked by political and social upheaval as it saw the implementation of major tax cuts, aggressive deregulation efforts, and a controversial immigration policy.

During his earlier term, Trump also withdrew the U.S. from international agreements like the Paris Climate Accord and the Iran nuclear deal and recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

With this win, Trump has made history as the second president to serve non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland, who held office from 1885 to 1889 and again from 1893 to 1897.

At 78, Trump has also become the oldest person ever elected to the presidency.

The President-elect is also the first convicted felon to hold office while under legal indictment, and the only president to face impeachment twice during his time in office.

Meanwhile, Harris had pledged to collaborate with both parties to address economic concerns and other pressing issues, maintaining much of the direction established by President Joe Biden.

Had she won, Harris would have made history as the first female president of the U.S. and the first person of South Asian descent to hold the office.

