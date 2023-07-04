Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 4, 2023

GAINERS:
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 52.10% at $0.59
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 10.53% at $0.02
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 9.66% at $0.16
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 8.51% at $0.58
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 8.33% at $1.69
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 7.73% at $1.95
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 7.65% at $4.22
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 7.41% at $8.19
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 6.73% at $3.30
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 6.43% at $0.64
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 5.59% at $3.59
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 5.13% at $0.41
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 3.65% at $1.42
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 3.65% at $1.56
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 3.55% at $2.04
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.03% at $64.59
LOSERS:
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 22.13% at $0.30
