Cannabis Stock Movers For December 23, 2022

GAINERS:
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 14.05% at $7.58
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 10.00% at $4.29
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 7.47% at $18.05
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 5.33% at $1.90
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 4.75% at $8.38
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 3.91% at $0.88
LOSERS:
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 7.19% at $0.25
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 7.04% at $10.30
- Leef Brands ICNAF shares closed down 5.43% at $0.04
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 3.95% at $0.13
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 3.80% at $0.38
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 3.73% at $1.29
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 3.42% at $2.54
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 3.39% at $0.21
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us April 11-12, 2023 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in sunny Florida.