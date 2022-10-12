Marijuana Stock Movers For October 12, 2022

GAINERS:
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 44.00% at $0.72
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 25.00% at $0.06
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 17.06% at $1.01
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 7.04% at $2.13
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 6.21% at $3.08
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 4.20% at $2.48
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.90% at $2.40
LOSERS:
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 10.20% at $0.18
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 9.49% at $10.02
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 6.76% at $0.17
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 4.11% at $5.37
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 3.81% at $0.21
- Encompass Health EHC shares closed down 3.36% at $46.77
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 3.18% at $3.04
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
