Cannabis Stock Movers For October 11, 2022

GAINERS:
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 13.24% at $3.85
LOSERS:
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 18.16% at $0.04
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 16.80% at $10.15
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 13.64% at $0.50
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 9.95% at $0.54
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 9.89% at $0.33
- Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 7.90% at $0.06
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 7.51% at $0.05
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 6.74% at $11.07
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 5.84% at $0.86
- Tilray TLRY shares closed down 5.54% at $2.90
- Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed down 4.99% at $12.57
- SNDL SNDL shares closed down 4.78% at $1.99
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 4.49% at $1.49
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 3.52% at $3.42
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 3.45% at $5.60
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 3.38% at $0.17
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
